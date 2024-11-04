Palace says Jokowi was surprised to receive Prabowo's visit to Solo





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Head of the Presidential Communications Office Hassan Nasbi said the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was shocked when the president approached him Prabowo Subianto in Solo, Central Java on Sunday (03/11/2024) evening. Hasan explained that Jokowi was surprised that a tired Prabowo came to meet him in Solo after a working visit to Merauke and Bali. “In several videos on social networks, Mr. Jokowi is rather surprise with the arrival of Pak Prabowo saying: 'Why are you so tired of coming to Solo'”, Hasan said in his video statement, Monday (04/11/2024). Hasan said Prabowo then responded that he didn't feel tired to stop by Solo and meet Jokowi. Also read: Prabowo meets Jokowi in Solo, Palace: Meeting of 2 Besties Indeed, Prabowo's journey from the eastern tip of Indonesia to Bali and Solo was made by plane. “Then Mr. Prabowo, Mr. President Prabowo, replied: 'I'm not tired, sir, I'm using a plane,'” Hasan said. Hasan also emphasized that the meeting between Prabowo and Jokowi was a meeting between two close friends. However, he did not deny that the meeting was under the spotlight because it brought together the seventh and eighth presidents of the Republic of Indonesia. “There is no particular agenda, no busy agenda for the meeting between these two friends,” Hasan said. Also read: Glad Prabowo stopped by Solo, Jokowi: I hope the president is in good health As previously reported, Prabowo went to Jokowi's residence in Sumber Village, Solo last Sunday evening. After chatting casually, Prabowo and Jokowi went to a restaurant in the city of Surakarta together to continue chatting while having dinner. This meeting lasted about an hour. After that, Jokowi took Prabowo to the Adi Soemarmo TNI AU Base, Boyolali Regency, to return to Jakarta. Prabowo said there were many things to discuss with Jokowi. However, he stressed that there was no political discussion in their conversation. “We talked about this and that,” Prabowo said. “There is no politics,” he stressed. Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/11/04/14312461/istana-sebut-jokowi-kaget-didatangi-prabowo-di-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos