Trump talks about journalists shot dead last Sunday before election





It was the second time in recent days that Trump has spoken about guns being pointed at people he considers enemies. He suggested that former Rep. Liz Cheney, a prominent Republican critic, would not be willing to support foreign wars if she was shot nine barrels.

With less than 48 hours until Election Day, Trump continues to spread lies about the election and claim he can only lose to Democrat Kamala Harris if he is cheated, even though polls suggest a close race .

Some of his allies, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have encouraged him to prematurely declare victory on Tuesday, even though the race is too early to call. That’s what Trump did four years ago, launching a process of fighting the election results that culminated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

For much of this year, Trump ran a relatively disciplined campaign that focused on the issues and voters his aides said could bring him victory, even as he clung to false theories on electoral fraud and engaged in frequent, controversial digressions. But this discipline is crumbling more and more.

In recent weeks, Trump has joked about golfer Arnold Palmer's genitals, continued to use gendered or sexist language in his efforts to win over women, and held a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden that included crude insults and racists who made headlines.

Susie Wiles, Trump's co-campaign manager long credited with bringing order to his often chaotic political operations, watched the former president silently from the stage Sunday.

His campaign then sought to clarify his point by talking about the media.

President Trump spoke brilliantly about two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that nearly killed him, a topic the media constantly talks about and jokes about, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. The president's statement regarding the placement of protective glass has nothing to do with harm to the media or anything else.

Harris was campaigning Sunday in Michigan, where she told a predominantly black congregation in Detroit that God offers America a divine plan strong enough to heal division.

The two leading candidates have struck very different tones as the campaign draws to a close, with Harris saying voters can reject chaos, fear and hatred.

Trump habitually moves from one topic to another, a discursive style he has called “weaving.” But outside Lancaster Airport, he went off on long tangents and barely mentioned his usual points about the economy, immigration and rote criticism of Harris.

Trump called John Bolton, his former national security adviser and now a vocal critic, a stupid motherfucker. And he repeated familiar, debunked theories about voter fraud, alleging that Democrats could only win by cheating. Public polls indicate a close and competitive race in battleground states that will determine the Electoral College outcome.

This is a crooked country,” Trump said. And we were going to set things straight. We will make things clear.

Harris objected to Trump's characterizations of the U.S. election, telling reporters after the church service that Trump's comments were intended to distract from the fact that we have and support free and fair elections in our country. Those good systems were in place in 2020, Harris said, and he lost.

The vice president said she has confidence in the upcoming vote count and urged voters, especially those who have not yet cast their ballots, not to fall for this tactic, which I believe is notably to suggest to people that if they vote, their vote will not matter.

Trump's disorderly ramblings and dangerous rhetoric confirm what those close to him have already told us: he is completely unfit to lead and would put our democracy and the rule of law in danger if given the chance, Alex Floyd said, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee. , said in a statement, referring to former Trump aides who have warned against his return to the White House, including retired military officers who have called him a fascist.

Trump, for his part, acknowledged that he was circumventing his usual approach with his conspiratorial rhetoric. He spoke repeatedly about disregarding his aides' advice, repeating their comments in a mocking voice and insisting he had to talk about election fraud over their objections.

Trump suggested at one point that he would no longer deliver this version of his speech: I hope you enjoyed this, he said, because I only do it once.

Indeed, his next speech, hours later, at an airport in Kinston, North Carolina, drifted between prepared remarks and familiar stories. Trump praised David McCormick, the businessman running for Senate from Pennsylvania, appearing to briefly lose track of his location but quickly recovering.

Where is David? Is he around? » Trump said. You know we just left him. He's a great guy.

Some participants started leaving almost immediately. One of them was Whitney Riley, 60, who said she desperately wanted to stay but had another event. She noted that Trump started late.

I could see it land. I got to see it open,” Riley said, wearing Trump’s iconic Make America Great Again hat and an American flag scarf. And that will have to be enough.

___

Superville reported from Detroit, Barrow from Washington and Cooper from Phoenix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whyy.org/articles/donald-trump-discusses-reporters-being-shot-leaving-white-house-after-2020-loss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos