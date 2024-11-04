PM's infiltrator hits Hemant Soren's party, Congress in Jharkhand rally





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa. Garhwa, Jharkhand: Launching a scathing attack on the outgoing Hemant Soren government a week before the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he is putting appeasement at the top of his agenda. Addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa, the Prime Minister said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha coalition government, Congress and RJD were “supporters of Bangladesh infiltrators”. “The JMM-RJD-Congress government has taken appeasement to its peak. These parties are destroying the social harmony of the state. They are supporting the infiltrators. To get the votes of the infiltrators from Bangladesh, they are installing them all over Jharkhand ” he said. “When schools ban Saraswati Vandana, you can imagine the magnitude of the danger. When there is stone-pelting during festivals, Maa Durga is arrested and curfew is imposed, you know how dangerous it is dangerous when the question of infiltration is taken to court and “If the administration denies it, it becomes clear that the government apparatus has been infiltrated. They are taking your roti, beti and maati,” the Prime Minister said. He was referring to allegations that a Muslim teacher stopped prayers to Goddess Saraswati at a school in Jharkhand's Giridih. “If the wrong policies of JMM, Congress and RJD continue, the adivasi society of Jharkhand will shrink. So, use your vote to uproot this infiltrated coalition,” he said, adding that the rapid development of Jharkhand is only possible if it has a government that accelerates the implementation of central programs. In a direct attack on Hemant Soren, the Prime Minister referred to the JMM's decision to replace Champai Soren as chief minister after Hemant Soren was released on bail in a money laundering case. Champai Soren, one of Hemant Soren's trusted lieutenants, is now part of the BJP. “What did they do with Champai Soren ji! They left no stone unturned to humiliate an Adivasi son. How will they take care of you when nothing matters more to them than family. I would ask every young man of Jharkhand, there is a need to teach a lesson to such selfish parties,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “I have no family, you are my family.” Accusing the ruling coalition of corruption, he said: “Corruption is hollowing out the country like termites. It destroys the poor, the Dalits, the backward classes and the tribals. Jharkhand saw corruption of the JMM-Congress-RJD government for five years. “ The Prime Minister then spoke about the massive transportation of cash from the home of former Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu last year. “Mountains of money were recovered from the house of the Rajya Sabha MP of the Congress. I have never seen such mountains. I saw them on television. The machines got tired during the counting. This money does not Didn’t he belong to Jharkhand?” he asked. Earlier, the Congress had said that Mr. Sahu hailed from a business family and the money recovered was in no way linked to the party or the state government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/2024-jharkhand-election-pm-narendra-modi-pms-infiltrator-jab-at-hemant-sorens-party-congress-in-jharkhand-rally-6940229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos