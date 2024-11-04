May the President be in good health

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he was happy because President Prabowo Subianto visited his residence in Solo, Central Java last Sunday (03/11/2024).

On this occasion, Jokowi also invited Prabowo to have dinner together at a restaurant around Solo.

“Very happy, Mr. President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo took the time to stop by the residence last night. I also invited him to taste traditional specialties at a local restaurant“, wrote Jokowi on his X account, @jokowi, Monday (04/11/2024).

Jokowi hopes that Prabowo will always enjoy health and smoothness in carrying out his duties.

“We hope that Mr. President Prabowo will always enjoy success and health amid his enthusiasm for Indonesia's development.“, said the former mayor of Solo.

As previously reported, Jokowi and Prabowo had dinner together at a restaurant. The dinner time lasted about an hour.

After that, Jokowi took Prabowo to the Adi Soemarmo TNI AU Base, Boyolali Regency, to return to Jakarta.

Prabowo said there were many things to discuss with Jokowi.

However, he stressed that there was no political discussion in their conversation.

“We talked about this and that,” Prabowo said.

“There is no politics,” he stressed.

