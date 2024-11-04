







YEARS |

Updated: November 4, 2024 2:29 p.m. EAST

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India]November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for insulting former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and said JMM left no stone unturned to insult a tribal son .

“What did these people (JMM) do to Champai Soren ji…these people left no stone unturned to insult a son of the tribe. Those for whom nothing is bigger than their family, how will they take care of you? Such selfish parties have learned a lesson,” Prime Minister Modi said, addressing a gathering in Garhwa, Jharkhand.

Soren resigned from all his positions and from his position as a core member of the JMM on August 28. He became chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, soon after Hemant Soren resigned as CM before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case . . In less than two months, Soren had to step aside to allow Hemant Soren to return to the chair following the latter's release on bail in this case.

On August 30 this year, Champai Soren joined the BJP due to the welfare of the tribals in the state.

PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of failing to fulfill its promises and expressed shock that even the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge also accepted that the Congress's false promises would destroy states .

“Government employees had to protest to get their DA and salaries in Himachal Pradesh. People of Telangana are suffering because of Congress's false promises… I am shocked to see that even Mallikarjun Kharge Congress has also agreed that the false promises of the Congress promises will destroy the states. That is why you should not trust the false promises of the Congress,” PM Modi added.

Earlier, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had advised Congress units going to polls, warning them to announce guarantees based on their budget.

Mallikarjun Kharge called for careful consideration and warned that an unplanned approach could lead to financial difficulties and negatively impact future generations.

During the press conference, he stressed the importance of financial responsibility, saying that if the government fails to meet its commitments, it could lead to a bad reputation and hardship for the community.

Kharge's statement comes after the Congress government in Karnataka suggested that it might revisit the Shakti scheme that guaranteed free bus transport for women. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/left-no-stone-unturned-in-insulting-tribal-son-pm-modi-slams-jmm-over-insult-of-champai-soren20241104142951

