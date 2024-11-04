At least 11 injured after tornado-producing thunderstorms leave trail of destruction across parts of Oklahoma | News

(CNN) Tornadoes and flooding from severe thunderstorms ravaged parts of Oklahoma overnight, injuring at least six people and destroying homes and other property.

People in Oklahoma and Texas are bracing for more severe weather Sunday, including possible tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and high winds. THE National Weather Service issued warnings for parts of both states Sunday afternoon.

The weather service advised residents near Crowell, Texas, to take shelter in the event of a severe thunderstorm with winds up to 70 mph approach.

The severe weather is expected to move from west to east on Sunday, the weather service said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after the overnight storms, said Scott Douglas, public information officer for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Several structures were damaged in the area, as well as power lines, trees, gas lines, traffic lights and street signs, said Valerie Littlejohn, public information officer at the Arkansas Police Department. Oklahoma City.

As of 1:30 p.m. CST Sunday, 39 structures had been destroyed, according to Oklahoma City officials. Additionally, 43 structures suffered major damage, while 54 suffered minor damage.

More than 30,000 customers in Oklahoma and Texas were without power Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. In Oklahoma City alone, 5,000 residents are without power, according to the city.

National Weather Service crews are assess the damage Sunday, notably in the towns of Valley Brook, Harrah and Newcastle where the storms caused serious damage.

Video of the damage KOCO, CNN affiliate shows overturned cars and entire houses torn to shreds. The storms toppled telephone poles and broke trees in two. Debris is scattered around the affected areas, including large pieces of wood and metal from destroyed buildings.

Around 1:20 a.m., the weather service warned a severe thunderstorm accompanied by a tornado was moving through eastern Oklahoma City toward Midwest City and Tinker Air Force Base. A tornado warning was issued for more than 300,000 people in Moore, Midwest City and Del City.

“I was awake and I heard it real quick,” Justin Cue said, describing the moment a possible tornado hit his father's house overnight, leaving him with minor injuries from flying glass and debris.

Debris started hitting the house and after a few seconds my window blew out and all you could hear was the roar of the wind and torn wood and shattered glass, Cue told CNN.

Cue's father, who moved to Oklahoma City from Kansas about two years ago, was also injured when the roof collapsed on him. He was unconscious for a brief moment and we weren't sure he was okay, Cue said.

When the two men were able to get out of the house around 1:30 a.m., Cue said neighbors were screaming and helping people out of the rubble until first responders arrived.

Tornadoes were reported just east of Oklahoma City, and tornado and thunderstorm warnings were in effect early in the morning in the Oklahoma City area, on weather service said.

Friends, don't let your guard down too much, we are already starting to see the atmosphere begin to recover ahead of another round of thunderstorms, heavy rain, flooding and potentially severe weather today, said the meteorological service in an article on

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Oklahoma and a few counties in North Texas until 8 p.m. CST Sunday. Surveillance extends to Oklahoma City and surrounding cities in the Southeast, affecting more than two million people.

Supercell storms are triggering on the same front that caused damage overnight. These new storms are capable of producing a few tornadoes, ping-pong ball-sized hail, and damaging winds of 75 mph.

Clusters of intense thunderstorms over southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas will quickly track northeastward through the watch area this afternoon. Strong low-level shear will bring a risk of tornadoes and damaging wind gusts with these storms, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center.

THE Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said he was monitoring severe weather.

Police are asking people to avoid certain roads in the area due to the damage.

First responders rescued two people trapped in overturned mobile home after storms, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department. They also responded to several vehicles that were flooded due to heavy rain, according to Douglas.

The University of Oklahoma has asked students and staff on its Normandy campus to seek shelter NOW inside the building you are in. Move to the lowest floor/interior.

Nighttime tornadoes are twice as deadly as daytime tornadoes. research shows. Nighttime tornadoes are difficult to spot in the dark and those who are sleeping may not realize danger is near.

There is increased worry on the tornado threat this week, given how prolific the year has been for tornadoes in the United States. The number of tornadoes reported so far this year is the second highest on record, trailing only 2,156 in 2011.

Severe thunderstorms are more common in spring and summer, but a second wave of dangerous storms and tornadoes occurs in fall and winter, when cold air from the north often collides with outgoing warmer, moist air of the Gulf of Mexico.

