Malaysia-Türkiye: a solid partnership in favor of Muslim communities





SHAH ALAM – Malaysia and Turkey enjoy mutually beneficial relations in various sectors, with both countries consistently expressing support on issues affecting Muslim communities around the world. United by a shared commitment to championing Muslim causes globally, the two countries have forged ties that go beyond diplomacy and translate into shared values ​​and visions. Afi Rozhesry, professor of political science at Tunku Abdul Rahman University, said Malaysia and Turkey enjoyed mutually beneficial relations, particularly in the areas of economy, defense and support for Muslim communities. He highlighted that both countries were strong advocates on humanitarian issues affecting Muslims, such as the Rohingya crisis, with Malaysia raising concerns within ASEAN and Turkey actively providing humanitarian assistance. “On the economic front, the Malaysia-Turkey Free Trade Agreement, concluded in 2015, has strengthened trade in key sectors such as electronics, auto parts and machinery, thereby boosting Malaysia's economy. “Both countries are leaders in the global halal industry, with Malaysia recognized as an important hub for halal, an area that continues to foster collaboration. “In terms of defense, Turkey, a major player in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, supplies equipment to Malaysia and collaborates in efforts to combat terrorism. “This relationship highlights Malaysia’s strategic alliance with Turkey, strengthening both countries’ diplomatic and economic influence in Asia and the Middle East,” he said. Afi also highlighted that Malaysia and Turkey play a strategic role in regional alliances, functioning as middle powers capable of navigating the global influences of larger nations such as the United States and China. He stressed that both countries take a balanced and non-aligned stance, avoiding strong alignment with the West or opposing blocs. He explained that this neutrality, combined with their commitment to Muslim solidarity, positioned them as influential models in foreign policy. “Both countries continue to speak out on issues affecting Muslim communities, such as the Palestinian and Rohingya crisis, while maintaining a pragmatic stance on the broader international stage. “Malaysia is an example with its active role within ASEAN and its commitment to regional nuclear non-proliferation, while Turkey, as a NATO member, demonstrates pragmatism similar. “Their engagement in forums like the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation reflects a firm and balanced approach, showing how Muslim-majority nations can defend their values ​​while maintaining a neutral diplomatic presence,” he said. declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sinardaily.my/article/222818/focus/national/malaysia-and-turkey-a-strong-partnership-advocating-for-muslim-communities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos