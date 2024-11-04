What could a Trump presidency mean for Pakistan? -Pakistan





SOME in Pakistan believe that if Donald Trump wins the November 5 US presidential election, it could have favorable consequences for Imran Khan and US-Pakistan relations. Such expectations, however, are based on grand illusions, far removed from the realities of American foreign policy.

Although some members of Congress have expressed concerns about Imran Khan's captivity, these gestures reflect standard American political practices, in which elected officials address issues important to their constituents, primarily to obtain votes.

The Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (AAPNA) is an influential organization representing more than 18,000 Pakistani-American physicians. Originally a network of health care professionals, AAPNA has grown into a major advocacy group.

After Imran Khan's arrest in Pakistan, AAPNA mobilized support in the United States, speaking to lawmakers to highlight concerns about democracy and human rights in Pakistan. Although Mr. Khan is a divisive figure nationally, his stance on sovereignty and anti-corruption has earned him notable support among Pakistani-Americans, including among AAPNA members.

Click to see more

They warned that the crackdown on the PTI could harm US foreign policy interests in the region. However, AAPNA's influence has limits, as U.S. foreign policy priorities generally revolve around broader national interests, rather than ethnic lobbying efforts alone.

If Trump were to return to office, one would expect his foreign policy to revert to an “America First” approach. His previous administration's decisions indicate that a second term would likely focus on immediate U.S. economic and security gains rather than broader commitments to democratic ideals or global partnerships.

For countries like Pakistan, another Trump presidency would likely mean a shift to a more transactional relationship, emphasizing specific security concerns rather than economic or democratic development.

For countries like Pakistan, another Trump presidency would likely mean a shift to a more transactional relationship emphasizing specific security concerns rather than economic or democratic development. Let’s look at some key aspects of Trump’s foreign policy and their potential impact on Pakistan.

Reduced foreign aid

Trump's approach to foreign policy prioritizes U.S. interests, often at the expense of alliances and international obligations. This could mean a significant reduction in foreign aid to Pakistan, with funds devoted only to specific security initiatives rather than long-term development projects.

While recent administrations have invested in supporting Pakistan's civilian institutions, a Trump administration could view these initiatives as unnecessary and focus instead on counterterrorism operations and security partnerships that align with U.S. interests.

Increased competition between the United States and China

Trump's first term saw a significant decline in US-China relations, characterized by a trade war and restrictive measures on Beijing's investments and researchers. Trump has always viewed China as Washington's main competitor, and a second term could mean an intensified effort to contain Chinese influence globally.

Click to see more

This stance could put additional pressure on Pakistan, whose strategic relations with Beijing, notably through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), could come under scrutiny from the United States. Trump could pressure Pakistan to limit its cooperation with China, particularly in sensitive areas such as infrastructure, technology and defense, although Pakistan would likely be reluctant to jeopardize these critical ties.

A Trump presidency would likely place Pakistan in a difficult position, where Islamabad will have to balance its long-standing relationship with the United States and pressures arising from its ties with China. As U.S. support becomes more conditional and transactional, Pakistan may need to rely more on China for economic and strategic support if U.S. aid and investment declines.

Better ties with India

As president, Trump has shown a clear preference for India as a strategic counterweight to China, a position that could strengthen if he returns to power.

Click to see more

This could have implications for Pakistan, particularly if the Trump administration proves less responsive to Pakistan's concerns over held Kashmir or India's role in Afghanistan.

The United States could prioritize its broader Indo-Pacific strategy over security dynamics in South Asia, risking a diplomatic breakdown if Pakistan perceives a pro-India bias that overrides its security interests .

Nuclear security and the fight against terrorism

Trump has previously expressed concerns about nuclear security in South Asia, and his administration could impose stricter conditions on U.S. aid and support to Pakistan. Increased control over Pakistan's nuclear assets could become part of its foreign policy, with new demands for transparency and cooperation.

Additionally, Trump's historic emphasis on fighting terrorism, highlighted by his approach to the Taliban in Afghanistan, could lead him to pressure Pakistan to take a tougher stance against terrorist groups national interests, particularly those that impact U.S. interests in the region.

For Pakistan, the stakes under a Trump administration would be high, as maintaining strong diplomatic and economic ties with the United States is vital for balanced foreign relations. If U.S.-Pakistan relations engage selectively, Islamabad could be pushed to prioritize Washington's security interests over its broader regional concerns.

Published in Dawn, November 4, 2024

Header image: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles as the audience applauds during his rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2024. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/1869649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos