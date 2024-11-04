Erdoan calls for Islamic unity to support Palestine and Lebanon against Israeli aggression





ANKARA In a speech at the opening of the 40th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), President Recep Tayyip Erdoan stressed the crucial need for the Islamic world to unite to support the Palestinians and Lebanese people. Erdoan condemned the ongoing “brutal genocide” in Gaza, calling on Islamic nations to put aside their differences and stand in solidarity with those facing Israeli aggression. “One of the most brutal genocides of the century is taking place in Gaza,” Erdoan said. “It is of great importance for the Islamic world to put aside its differences and support the Palestinian and Lebanese people,” he added. The “Zionist regime” and its supporters committed all kinds of oppression and genocides for 13 months, but they failed to subdue the Palestinians, the Turkish leader said. The Turkish president praised his country's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, saying Trkiye delivered more than 85,000 tons of aid to the region with the support of Egyptian authorities. Erdoan also stressed that one of the most effective responses to the “Zionist aggression” against Gaza and Lebanon would be the recognition of the State of Palestine by more countries. His comments come as Israel continues its devastating offensive on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 43,300 people, mostly women and children, and the injury of more than 102,000 others, according to local health authorities. . Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its deadly war on Gaza, further intensifying international pressure on the Jewish state.

