Jharkhand Elections 2024: PM Modi lashes out at JMM-led alliance at election rally, saying it is a 'coalition of infiltrators' – India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, calling it 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan' (alliance of infiltrators) and 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' (slave of the mafia) for allegedly supported the Bangladeshi infiltrators. This was Modi's first visit to Jharkhand since the announcement of the assembly elections which will be held in two phases – on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes fixed for November 23. “The politics of appeasement has reached its peak in Jharkhand,” he said. “If this continues, the tribal population will decline, which will pose a threat to both the tribal society and the country. » Misexposed: PM Modi takes dig at Congress, accuses party of making false promises Maharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav ThackerayWho will win the race for chief minister? 4 independents lend their support, Omar Abdullah's National Conference reaches halfway without Congress Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP crosses halfway in the state. Check the main candidates here This was Modi's first visit to Jharkhand since the announcement of the assembly elections which will be held in two phases – on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes fixed for November 23. The Prime Minister accused the JMM, Congress and RJD of corruption that disproportionately affects the poor, Dalits, tribals and backward communities. He asserted that only the BJP can provide 'Suvidha' (facilities), 'Suraksha' (security), 'Sthirta' (stability) and 'Samriddhi' (prosperity), which he called 'Modi's guarantee'. Modi claimed that the coalition is using Bangladeshi infiltrators for “vote bank politics”, allowing them to establish themselves in Jharkhand and threatening the social structure of the state. He cited restrictions on Saraswati Vandana in schools and curfews during festivals like Durga Puja as proof of the seriousness of the situation. He also criticized the coalition for misappropriating the Centre's funds allocated for various projects, saying it was time for a “dual engine government” in Jharkhand to ensure development over the next 25 years. “The Center is working to improve infrastructure in Jharkhand, while the JMM-led coalition is hampering progress,” he said, mentioning the stalled North Koel reservoir project, which had been proposed for the first time in 1972 but is not yet completed. Modi highlighted the Jharkhand BJP's new manifesto, which promises initiatives such as the Gogo Didi scheme, providing women with Rs 2,100 per month, and unemployment benefits of Rs 2,000 for youth under the 'Yuva Sathi' scheme. Bhatta.” “The JMM, Congress and RJD have made false promises and done nothing for women and people in the last five years. Now they are copying the BJP,” he said, predicting that the coalition’s defeat in the next elections is certain because of its betrayal of the poor. He noted that 1.6 million houses were constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana for the SC, ST and OBC communities of Jharkhand, with a commitment to build another 2.1 million houses. “The JMM-led coalition has betrayed the poor with Abua Awas Yojana. Scams have become an industry in Jharkhand and paper leaks are common,” Modi said. “Several young people lost their lives. The JMM, Congress and RJD believe in dynastic politics and have insulted tribal leaders like Champai Soren.

