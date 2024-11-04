US elections: 1 day left What the polls say, what Harris and Trump are preparing | News from the 2024 US elections





With just one day before the US presidential election, the electoral campaign has gained momentum.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are touring key states to convince undecided voters. On Sunday, Harris was in Michigan, while Trump focused on North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

What are the latest poll updates?

A recent New York Times/Siena poll shows Trump and Harris effectively tied in Pennsylvania, with each getting 48 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, according to the FiveThirtyEights National Polls tracker, Harris holds a slim 1 percentage point lead over Trump.

However, that lead is shrinking, indicating that either candidate has a strong chance of winning.

In swing states, competition is intensifying, with candidates frequently alternating their lead based on the latest polls.

The key battleground states are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

According to daily tracker FiveThirtyEights, Harris holds narrow leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, with margins of about 0.8 points and 0.6 points, respectively.

In contrast, Trump is gaining ground in Arizona, where he currently has a 2.5 point advantage over Harris. In North Carolina and Georgia, his lead hovers around 1.5 points. Additionally, Trump maintains a 0.9 point advantage in Nevada and a slim 0.3 point margin in the crucial state of Pennsylvania.

What was Harris doing on Sunday?

Harris made her first stop in Detroit, where she spoke to a religious congregation.

We heard Harris talk about the need to unite the country, to help it recover from a polarizing election, said Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo, a reporter from Detroit, Michigan.

She certainly appeals to African-American voters in Michigan, a crucial swing state. Recent polls show she is lagging, particularly among African-American men. Many people we've spoken to say they won't vote because they don't believe it will impact their lives, Bo said.

Harris visits Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit, Michigan [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Later in the day, Harris mentioned that she had submitted her absentee ballot for the 2024 election, sending it to California. She continued her campaign in Michigan in an effort to win the support of Arab American voters.

I was very clear [that] the level of mortality of innocent Palestinian children is unacceptable. We must end the war and get the hostages out. And as President of the United States, I will do everything in my power to achieve that goal, she said.

Many Arab Americans, who have historically favored Democrats, have turned to the Republican presidential candidate in this election, amid widespread anger and frustration over U.S. support for Israel's devastating war on Gaza.

A recent Arab News/YouGov poll found Trump leading Harris among the group 45 percent to 43 percent.

Harris gestures during a campaign rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

What was Trump doing on Sunday?

The former president kicked off his campaign in Lititz, Pennsylvania, where he said he felt he should not have left the White House after his 2020 election defeat, which he has yet to concede .

The Republican presidential candidate also launched into a tirade against the voting process, accusing his opponents of fighting so hard to steal the damn thing. He also attacked the press.

I have this piece of glass here, Trump said, referring to the ballistic glass placed in front of him during the events following the attempted assassination of a gunman at a rally in July. But all we have here is fake news. And to catch me, someone would have to debunk the fake news. And it doesn't bother me that much.

In a report on a Trump rally in North Carolina, Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher noted that Trump appeared tired during his speech in Kinston.

It was a very low-energy performance for Donald Trump, which is understandable since he's been on the road for a long time, Fisher said.

He started the day in Pennsylvania, is here in North Carolina and has one more rally to do in Georgia. He's already about two hours late.

In Georgia, Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration on immigrants and the economy. I hereby seek the death penalty for any migrant who kills a U.S. citizen or law enforcement officer.

Trump gestures as he finishes his speech at a campaign rally in Lititz [Evan Vucci/AP]

What's next for the Harris and Trump campaigns? Harris heads to Pennsylvania

Harris will spend the final day before the election at a series of campaign events in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

She will be joined by several celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Just Blaze and Oprah Winfrey, at a Get Out the Vote event in Philadelphia on Monday evening.

Harris will also campaign with D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day in Pittsburgh.

In Pennsylvania, which holds 19 electoral votes, all eyes are on what many see as the turning point in the race for the White House.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the race in Pennsylvania is almost deadlocked. A recent poll by Univision and YouGov shows that more than 60 percent of Latino voters in Pennsylvania say they plan to support Harris in the election.

Trump is back in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan

Trump will hold a rally in North Carolina in the morning before heading to Pennsylvania for events in Reading, west of Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

He will end the day with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he will seek to energize his base to vote on November 5.

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020. But according to Al Jazeeras Fisher, Trump must win again in the swing state.

The fact that four of his last 10 events have been here in the state tells us his campaign isn't sure the deal is done, Fisher added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/4/us-election-1-day-left-what-polls-say-what-harris-and-trump-are-up-to The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos