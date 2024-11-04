Ghuspaithiya Bandhan, Mafia Ka Ghulam: PM Modi slams INDIA blockade in Jharkhand | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Mukti Morcha-led coalition in election-bound Jharkhand, terming it a 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan' (alliance of infiltrators) and 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' (slave of mafia) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday in Garhwa district, Jharkhand. (PTI) The appeasement policy has reached its peak in Jharkhand, where the JMM-led coalition is working to support the Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the tribal population of the state will decline, the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by PTI at an election rally in Garhwa district. Complete coverage of Jharkhand Assembly elections “It is a threat to the tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and a 'Mafia ka Ghulam',” PM Modi added. Continuing his attack on the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, Modi said, “The termites of corruption are hollowing out the country. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress and RJD have crossed all limits when it comes to corruption. This has impacted the poor, Dalits, tribals and backward communities. ALSO READ: Will bring uniform civil code to Jharkhand, exempt tribals: Amit Shah “Jharkhand CM, MLAs and MLAs of JMM-led coalition are immersed in corruption,” he said, asserting that only BJP can provide 'Suvidha', 'Suraksha', 'Sthirta' and “Samriddhi”, which are “Modi’s choice”. guarantee”. JMM-led coalition uses Bangladeshi infiltrators for electoral politics: PM Modi PM Modi accused the JMM, Congress and RJD of using Bangladeshi infiltrators for “vote bank politics”, thereby facilitating their establishment in Jharkhand, posing a threat to the social structure of the state. “If Saraswati Vandana is prevented from entering schools, you can understand the level of threat,” he said. The BJP has been relentlessly attacking the Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in the state and changing the demography. “Bangladeshi infiltration is causing a sharp decline in the tribal population in Jharkhand, particularly in Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions…the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is encouraging it for small political gains,” a Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Ghatshila on Sunday. Our 'Mati, Beti, Roti (land, daughter and bread) are attacked. The BJP will not allow this to continue… We will bring in strict legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal lands to infiltrators. We will also take back the lands they seized and drive them out, he added. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

