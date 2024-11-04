Roanoke Womens Swim members show support for Trump at rally, school unaware of their participation





SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) – Members of the Roanoke College women's swim team joined former President Donald Trump on stage as he held a rally in Salem Saturday evening. Now the liberal arts college has responded.

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok, Jr. released a statement Saturday evening saying the college was unaware of several student athletes joining the former president at the rally as they expressed their gratitude for her vow to keep men out of women's sports.

In 2023, a transgender athlete attempted to join the Roanoke College women's swim team. Due to backlash, the student ultimately withdrew from the team, but the swim team sued the NCAA, claiming his civil rights had been violated.

They held a press conference in October 2023 to oppose the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Together, the team shares their views again, but this time on a much bigger stage alongside former President Donald Trump.

Maybe I don't understand what's going on, but I haven't seen any men on this team, believe me, Trump said at Saturday's rally. But the courageous members of the swim team stood up to the transgender bigots. These strong, beautiful, intelligent women won.”

Wearing pink shirts reading Keep Hot Dogs Out of Women's Sports, seven members of the women's swim team joined him at the rally, introducing themselves and showing their support for the presidential candidate in front of thousands of people.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated and pushed for this gender discrimination against women to continue across the country, said team captain Lily Mullens. Point blank, it's unfair.

The school's president Shushok responded to their appearances by saying:

We know that at an off-campus political rally in Salem tonight, former President Donald Trump referenced the Roanoke College women's swim team, some of whom took the stage and exercised their right to free expression.

The College was not aware of their participation and they represent only their individual views.

Our students, including those with diverse political perspectives and those with LGBTQ+ identities, are gifts to our community and are deeply valued.

In this moment, we can turn against each other and spark division, adding to the wealth of suffering already too prevalent in our world. However, during my time at Roanoke College, I was inspired by what I saw repeatedly: people who take paths less traveled and aspire to the highest virtues of love, humility, respect and of kindness. That’s who we are at Roanoke College, and that’s why, as an affiliated member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), we are grounded and open. »

Roanoke College did not endorse either candidate.

