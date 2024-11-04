Confucius says: Correctly define the competition between the United States and China

Triggered by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs essay In proposing a theory of victory against China, many prominent American analysts have joined the debate over whether the United States needs a theory of victory in its competition with China.

A recent report of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) frames the debate in terms of an end state or steady state in U.S.-China policy. The report presents a diversity of perspectives from U.S. observers as well as analysts from some countries in Asia and Europe. Collectively, these views reveal the central parameters of the current debate over competition between the United States and China.

As broad as it is, this debate lacks a crucial aspect: an interrogation of the very concept of competition. This neglect is problematic because different conceptions of competition tend to shape different competitive strategies.

The design of the Trump administration strategic competition leads to confrontational policies towards China. The Biden administration's proposal to managed competition produced a more stable but still strained relationship. Because strategy is inherently interactive, Washington's competitive strategy will also affect Chinese perceptions and responses.

For its part, Beijing is reluctant to use the term competition to characterize this relationship. Chinese authorities tried to modify it by adding adjectives such as positive or in good health. But they have yet to come up with a theory, let alone concrete policy proposals on positive competition.

Imagine Confucius the ancient Chinese philosopher, joins the debate. He would have considerably broadened it by proposing a radically different conception of competition. This would be the idea of ​​an exemplary competition (junzi zhi zheng) and which could transform the rivalry between the United States and China into a force for mutual growth and global stability.

Consider ancient Chinese archery which Confucius considered an exemplary model of competition. Archers sought excellence not by obstructing their opponents, but by honing their own skills and character. They engaged in a parallel competition, each aiming for their own target, while adhering to elaborate rituals promoting mutual respect and self-improvement.

The Confucian concept of exemplary competition presents a stark contrast to the American approach to great power competition. At the heart of the contrast are two different intellectual traditions: the individualistic tradition which underlies Western thought, particularly American, and the relational tradition central to Confucian philosophy. The individualist tradition, shaped by Enlightenment ideas and American history, views individuals and nations as distinct entities with their own interests and rights. From this perspective, competition is about different parties pursuing their own goals, often measuring their success by how much they gain relative to others.

The Biden administration’s China strategy reflects this individualistic quest for relative advantage. It encompasses a broad range of policies aimed at maintaining American technological and economic preeminence, strengthening alliances to counterbalance Chinese influence, and making competition a factor. clash of value systems . Strategies ambitious scope aimed at achieving superiority in technology, economics, politics, military, intelligence and global governance, reveals an underlying preoccupation with maintaining global primacy.

In contrast, the Confucian relational tradition views people and nations not as isolated entities, but as deeply interconnected. Competition is not about seeking relative advantage; it is a process of mutual uplift occurring within a network of relationships. The long-term health of the relationship takes precedence over short-term, narrowly-interested gains. As the example of ancient Chinese archery shows, the goal was not simply to win, but also to improve oneself and one's competitors, thereby strengthening the social fabric.

This conception of exemplary competition highlights the inadequacies of the current debate on American-Chinese competition. A central point of the debate is between hawks, who want to equate victory with regime change in China, and moderates, who seek to manage competitive coexistence and avoid unintended conflict.

The hawks, represented by Former Trump administration national security official Matt Pottinger and former Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) are focused solely on maximizing U.S. interests. They assume that an American victory requires China's defeat. THE moderate underline the risks of uncontrolled confrontation that such an approach would entail. They emphasize the importance of stabilizing relations and cooperating on key issues of common interest.

From a Confucian point of view, the formulation of this debate is erroneous. Confucius would probably advocate a fundamentally different conception of victory or success. Victory in an exemplary competition between the United States and China would imply that both nations improve and excel in their respective strengths while maintaining a peaceful and cooperative relationship. Washington and Beijing would each work to strengthen their own capabilities and address their internal challenges, rather than focusing on obstructing or weakening the other.

The goal would not be to defeat the other side or impose a change in their political system, but to achieve the best possible version of oneself.

This conception of success presents a different set of political imperatives for the two countries. For the United States, this would focus on reinvigorating democratic institutions, strengthening education systems, modernizing infrastructure, spurring innovation, and addressing systemic social inequalities. For China, the focus would now be on strengthening democratic governance, solving environmental challenges and achieving sustainable development. Both nations would benefit by becoming better versions of themselves, not by diminishing the other.

The foreign policy implications of this approach are equally important. Exemplary competition does not dismiss the real differences and tensions between the United States and China; rather, it provides a framework for channeling competitive impulses constructively. It recognizes the importance of safeguarding legitimate interests and encourages the promotion of enlightened rather than narrow-minded self-interest.

Additionally, it would require Washington and Beijing to assume collaborative leadership to address humanity's most pressing challenges, including climate change, pandemics, and artificial intelligence governance.

Although the idea of ​​exemplary competition has distinct Confucian roots, its relational foundation is not entirely foreign to American thought and practice. The various subcultures of European origin in American society have historically estimated family harmony and community cooperation.

Indeed, elements of exemplary competition are discernible in the Biden administration's China policy, particularly in its emphasis on domestic renewal. These promising developments are, however, overshadowed by a competitive strategy based on threat and oriented towards zero-sum outcomes.

American analysts have demonstrated an acute awareness of the importance of exemplary competition, without however explicitly formulating their ideas in these terms. In the CSIS report mentioned earlier, various experts propose innovative approaches focused on national renewal.

This common ground, although modest, suggests that exemplary competition between the United States and China remains possible. At a minimum, this indicates that the American policy community should broaden its conception of competition.

The same imperative applies to China. Despite being the birthplace of Confucianism, China has not explored the implications of Confucian exemplary competition for contemporary U.S.-China relations. Furthermore, current Chinese foreign policy often does not meet Confucian standards. As a source of Confucian thought, China has a special responsibility to embody exemplary competition in its American policy.