Erdoan calls on Islamic world to support Palestine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Monday urged Muslim countries to put aside their differences and show support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people against Israel's attacks.

The president, who was speaking at an event in Istanbul of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), said that Israel's Zionist regime and its supporters had committed a genocide in Palestine but that they had not been able to subdue the Palestinians.

He also called for recognition of the State of Palestine by more states, adding that it was one of the best responses to Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. Erdoan also spoke about Trkiye's aid to Palestine, noting that the organization had delivered more than 85,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The President said humanity and especially Muslims have faced difficult challenges since last year's COMCEC meeting. “The Islamic world has become synonymous with blood, tears and oppression. One of the most savage genocides of the last century is taking place right next to us in Gaza. Israeli attacks on Gaza have left thousands dead and thousands injured. Two thirds The martyrs and wounded are women, children and infants. They cornered 2 million people over 360 square kilometers and deprived them of water, food and medicine. have seen them die even as I speak here (the Muslim community) is dying in Gaza and Lebanon or left orphaned,” he said.

Erdoan said the world has witnessed suffering, massacres and killings and wondered how someone can degrade themselves so much to become so evil. “Infants became the targets of snipers. They committed barbaric acts. But we also witnessed the courage and patriotism of the people. We saw how the lions of Gaza heroically resisted the machine of death (of Israel) supported by the West,” Erdoan said.

He noted: “Our Palestinian brothers and sisters have not been subjugated, and they have never surrendered their dignity or their will to live free in the face of 13 months of cruelty and genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime and its supporters.

“I salute all my Palestinian brothers and sisters who defend their lands at the cost of their lives,” he added.

Erdoan, who was considering steps to normalize relations with Israel before the start of the new episode of massacres against the Palestinians in 2023, faced threats from Tel Aviv, while Trkiye became one of the few countries in the region to openly oppose Israel's crimes against humanity. The president said he would not give in to threats from the Zionist lobby, which has held international institutions, the media and world powers hostage, “against me and my country.”

Regarding Israel's ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Erdoan said Israel had crossed the line. “We think the agency should be supported more,” he said. Erdoan said this could be one of the best responses to Zionist attacks, along with the recognition of the State of Palestine. He reiterated his previous calls to this extent.

Palestine is recognized by 146 of the 193 members of the United Nations. The recognition has gathered pace amid increasing Israeli attacks on Palestine and calls for a lasting solution to the issue. Erdoan personally thanked several European countries, including Norway and Spain, which decided to recognize Palestine last spring and summer.

Erdoan also stressed that the liberation of Palestine from occupation was one of the founding principles of the OIC. “We must achieve this goal by finding lasting solutions to this problem and to achieve it. We must be stronger than ever in our solidarity. Otherwise, we cannot prevent the fire of Israel from spreading throughout the region after Gaza and Lebanon,” he said. said.

COMCEC Meeting

Regarding COMCEC's role in economic cooperation, Erdoan said challenges in energy security, supply chain and maritime trade resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic were still impacting global commodity trade and services. “Growing protectionism is preventing the volume of global trade from reaching desired levels. We can only overcome this gloomy outlook by strengthening our cooperation. It is essential to maintain coordination among member countries. We can promote growth by establishing mutual support mechanisms and contributing to global recovery.” he said.

Erdoan hailed the theme of the COMCEC meeting as digital transformation of payment systems, Islamic finance and digitalization passing through an important phase. “Supporting the digitalization of Islamic finance will make our financial systems more equitable, transparent and accessible,” he said.

The President said they aimed to increase the volume of trade among members by establishing business networks for small and medium enterprises and noted that a COMCEC program now includes 157 projects supported under these efforts. He added that 24 other projects from which 45 countries are beneficiaries will be operational this year.