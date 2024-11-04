Politics
Erdoan calls on Islamic world to support Palestine
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Monday urged Muslim countries to put aside their differences and show support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people against Israel's attacks.
The president, who was speaking at an event in Istanbul of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), said that Israel's Zionist regime and its supporters had committed a genocide in Palestine but that they had not been able to subdue the Palestinians.
He also called for recognition of the State of Palestine by more states, adding that it was one of the best responses to Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. Erdoan also spoke about Trkiye's aid to Palestine, noting that the organization had delivered more than 85,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the Strip.
The President said humanity and especially Muslims have faced difficult challenges since last year's COMCEC meeting. “The Islamic world has become synonymous with blood, tears and oppression. One of the most savage genocides of the last century is taking place right next to us in Gaza. Israeli attacks on Gaza have left thousands dead and thousands injured. Two thirds The martyrs and wounded are women, children and infants. They cornered 2 million people over 360 square kilometers and deprived them of water, food and medicine. have seen them die even as I speak here (the Muslim community) is dying in Gaza and Lebanon or left orphaned,” he said.
Erdoan said the world has witnessed suffering, massacres and killings and wondered how someone can degrade themselves so much to become so evil. “Infants became the targets of snipers. They committed barbaric acts. But we also witnessed the courage and patriotism of the people. We saw how the lions of Gaza heroically resisted the machine of death (of Israel) supported by the West,” Erdoan said.
He noted: “Our Palestinian brothers and sisters have not been subjugated, and they have never surrendered their dignity or their will to live free in the face of 13 months of cruelty and genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime and its supporters.
“I salute all my Palestinian brothers and sisters who defend their lands at the cost of their lives,” he added.
Erdoan, who was considering steps to normalize relations with Israel before the start of the new episode of massacres against the Palestinians in 2023, faced threats from Tel Aviv, while Trkiye became one of the few countries in the region to openly oppose Israel's crimes against humanity. The president said he would not give in to threats from the Zionist lobby, which has held international institutions, the media and world powers hostage, “against me and my country.”
Regarding Israel's ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Erdoan said Israel had crossed the line. “We think the agency should be supported more,” he said. Erdoan said this could be one of the best responses to Zionist attacks, along with the recognition of the State of Palestine. He reiterated his previous calls to this extent.
Palestine is recognized by 146 of the 193 members of the United Nations. The recognition has gathered pace amid increasing Israeli attacks on Palestine and calls for a lasting solution to the issue. Erdoan personally thanked several European countries, including Norway and Spain, which decided to recognize Palestine last spring and summer.
Erdoan also stressed that the liberation of Palestine from occupation was one of the founding principles of the OIC. “We must achieve this goal by finding lasting solutions to this problem and to achieve it. We must be stronger than ever in our solidarity. Otherwise, we cannot prevent the fire of Israel from spreading throughout the region after Gaza and Lebanon,” he said. said.
COMCEC Meeting
Regarding COMCEC's role in economic cooperation, Erdoan said challenges in energy security, supply chain and maritime trade resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic were still impacting global commodity trade and services. “Growing protectionism is preventing the volume of global trade from reaching desired levels. We can only overcome this gloomy outlook by strengthening our cooperation. It is essential to maintain coordination among member countries. We can promote growth by establishing mutual support mechanisms and contributing to global recovery.” he said.
Erdoan hailed the theme of the COMCEC meeting as digital transformation of payment systems, Islamic finance and digitalization passing through an important phase. “Supporting the digitalization of Islamic finance will make our financial systems more equitable, transparent and accessible,” he said.
The President said they aimed to increase the volume of trade among members by establishing business networks for small and medium enterprises and noted that a COMCEC program now includes 157 projects supported under these efforts. He added that 24 other projects from which 45 countries are beneficiaries will be operational this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/erdogan-calls-islamic-world-to-support-palestine/news
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Omarosa Trump pledges to protect women 'like it or not'
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
- Former PM Pak Imran Khan's wife breaks down in tears during court proceedings
- PM Anwar to invite President Xi Jinping to 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur
- Trump leans on anti-migrant rhetoric at latest Georgia rally as early voting puts state on knife's edge | US elections 2024
- Turkish President arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend Turkish summit
- Affirm launches buy now, pay later service in UK
- 2024 Moses Brown-East Greenwich Hockey State Championship Photos
- Study links IUD to increased breast cancer risk
- Nana Patole writes to PM Modi, demands immediate ban on cotton imports
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Starmer has announced an extra £75m to tackle people-smuggling gangs