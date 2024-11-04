Politics
This should be at the top of the next American president's reading list.
Whoever is elected Commander in Chief of the United States this week will have an intimidating inbox. However, no challenge will be more important than deciding what to do about what former national security adviser Stephen Hadley, in a new essay In Foreign Affairscalled the Axis of Losers.
Less colorfully, he explains that it is the burgeoning cooperation between China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, a challenge serious enough that experts fear it could plunge the world into in a Third World War, or in a series of distinct conflicts scattered across the world. .
At the Atlantic Council, where Hadley serves as chair of our international advisory board and executive vice chair of the board, we have debated what to call this quartet of autocrats, which some compare in its potential to the German-Italian-Japanese axis of World War II, or worse.
The Axis of Evil has been used before. The Axis of Chaos underestimates their common cause. The Axis of Autocrats suggests that all authoritarian leaders agree with them (and that is certainly not the case). Tryst of Tyrants alliterates but trivializes. In my own writing, I have chosen the Axis of Aggressors, so Hadley's new entry into the naming stakes intrigued me.
However, what is significant about this piece is not the clever turn of phrase. What makes this a must-read for America's next president is Hadley's compelling recipe for an answer.
Hadley assumes that China is both the most important long-term concern for Washington among these four actors and, at the same time, the only one, the others being rogue states in their regions, so deeply embedded in the global economy.
The logic follows that the United States should try to break away (in my own words) from China due to its self-interest. Hadley, however, instead cites former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who suggested to me in a recent interview at the Atlantic Council's Global Future Forum that policymakers criticize them and force them to face the consequences of not actually having much. in common.
Hadley writes: Washington's goal should be to impress upon Chinese President Xi Jinping how counterproductive and costly these new relations will prove to Beijing's interests. That means fighting Iran, North Korea and Russia effectively in their own regions, demonstrating to China that clinging to a group of losers is hardly a path to global influence.
It's easier to write than to do. It is nevertheless an approach which has the advantage of being logical and pragmatic. It could mobilize support from allies, and one or other of the radically different US presidential candidates could adopt it.
Hadley explains how this goal could be achieved. Here is a brief interpretation.
With Russia, that would mean preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from winning in Ukraine, which would require sustained diplomatic, economic and military support from the West. The aim would be to integrate Ukraine into institutions such as the European Union and NATO, as a democratic, secure, prosperous, non-corrupt and sovereign state.
It is significant that Hadley begins with Russia. If the next US president abandons Ukraine or provides insufficient support for it, the rest of the Loser Axis strategy will collapse.
With Iran, this would mean destroying Tehran's hegemonic ambitions in the Middle East, something the United States and its allies currently have the greatest chance of doing in decades. This would require support for Israel as it gains momentum in its attacks on Iran and its proxies.
At the same time, it would mean achieving greater regional stability through continued reconciliation between Israel and its Arab neighbors, a brighter future for the Palestinians, and a chance for Lebanon to break free from Hezbollah rule.
Along with North Korea, this would require deterring Pyongyang by strengthening the diplomatic, economic, and military capabilities of U.S. regional allies Australia, Japan, and South Korea in an effort to continue progress toward an Indo -Free, open and peaceful Pacific.
The American foreign policy community continues to seek a contemporary equivalent to the timely clarity of Article X, written by George F. Kennan and published under the pseudonym X in the July 1947 issue of Foreign Affairs magazine, where Hadley's new essay appears.
Entitled The Sources of Soviet Conduct, the article introduced the term confinement into widespread use. It was built on a confidential basis in February 1946 cable from Kennan in Moscow, on how to meet the emerging challenges of this era, known as the Long Telegram due to its length of 8,000 words.
Hadley would be too humble to accept my comparison with his essayXi Jinping's Axis of Losers: the right way to thwart the new autocratic convergence, with Kennans. That said, like Kennan, Hadley makes a significant contribution to the early stages of a new era by describing its perils and prescribing a workable response.
Kennan's essay set the stage for the Cold War that would follow, but it is worth remembering that the resolution of the Cold War did not come until more than forty years later, with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump is elected this week, Hadley's essay could help America's next president navigate a dangerous new era that is emerging.
The right US strategy could make Xi understand that he can better serve his own interests by breaking with the losers' axis, Hadley concludes.
Frederick Kempe is president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. You can follow him on X: @FredKempe.
This edition is part of the Frederick Kempes Inflection Points newsletter, a chronicle of dispatches from a world in transition. To receive this newsletter throughout the week, register here.
Further reading
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-series/inflection-points/this-should-be-atop-the-next-us-presidents-reading-list/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Omarosa Trump pledges to protect women 'like it or not'
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
- Former PM Pak Imran Khan's wife breaks down in tears during court proceedings
- PM Anwar to invite President Xi Jinping to 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur
- Trump leans on anti-migrant rhetoric at latest Georgia rally as early voting puts state on knife's edge | US elections 2024
- Turkish President arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend Turkish summit
- Affirm launches buy now, pay later service in UK
- 2024 Moses Brown-East Greenwich Hockey State Championship Photos
- Study links IUD to increased breast cancer risk
- Nana Patole writes to PM Modi, demands immediate ban on cotton imports
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Starmer has announced an extra £75m to tackle people-smuggling gangs