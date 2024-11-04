This should be at the top of the next American president's reading list.

Whoever is elected Commander in Chief of the United States this week will have an intimidating inbox. However, no challenge will be more important than deciding what to do about what former national security adviser Stephen Hadley, in a new essay In Foreign Affairscalled the Axis of Losers.

Less colorfully, he explains that it is the burgeoning cooperation between China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, a challenge serious enough that experts fear it could plunge the world into in a Third World War, or in a series of distinct conflicts scattered across the world. .

At the Atlantic Council, where Hadley serves as chair of our international advisory board and executive vice chair of the board, we have debated what to call this quartet of autocrats, which some compare in its potential to the German-Italian-Japanese axis of World War II, or worse.

The Axis of Evil has been used before. The Axis of Chaos underestimates their common cause. The Axis of Autocrats suggests that all authoritarian leaders agree with them (and that is certainly not the case). Tryst of Tyrants alliterates but trivializes. In my own writing, I have chosen the Axis of Aggressors, so Hadley's new entry into the naming stakes intrigued me.

However, what is significant about this piece is not the clever turn of phrase. What makes this a must-read for America's next president is Hadley's compelling recipe for an answer.

Hadley assumes that China is both the most important long-term concern for Washington among these four actors and, at the same time, the only one, the others being rogue states in their regions, so deeply embedded in the global economy.

The logic follows that the United States should try to break away (in my own words) from China due to its self-interest. Hadley, however, instead cites former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who suggested to me in a recent interview at the Atlantic Council's Global Future Forum that policymakers criticize them and force them to face the consequences of not actually having much. in common.

Hadley writes: Washington's goal should be to impress upon Chinese President Xi Jinping how counterproductive and costly these new relations will prove to Beijing's interests. That means fighting Iran, North Korea and Russia effectively in their own regions, demonstrating to China that clinging to a group of losers is hardly a path to global influence.

It's easier to write than to do. It is nevertheless an approach which has the advantage of being logical and pragmatic. It could mobilize support from allies, and one or other of the radically different US presidential candidates could adopt it.

Hadley explains how this goal could be achieved. Here is a brief interpretation.

With Russia, that would mean preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from winning in Ukraine, which would require sustained diplomatic, economic and military support from the West. The aim would be to integrate Ukraine into institutions such as the European Union and NATO, as a democratic, secure, prosperous, non-corrupt and sovereign state.

It is significant that Hadley begins with Russia. If the next US president abandons Ukraine or provides insufficient support for it, the rest of the Loser Axis strategy will collapse.

With Iran, this would mean destroying Tehran's hegemonic ambitions in the Middle East, something the United States and its allies currently have the greatest chance of doing in decades. This would require support for Israel as it gains momentum in its attacks on Iran and its proxies.

At the same time, it would mean achieving greater regional stability through continued reconciliation between Israel and its Arab neighbors, a brighter future for the Palestinians, and a chance for Lebanon to break free from Hezbollah rule.

Along with North Korea, this would require deterring Pyongyang by strengthening the diplomatic, economic, and military capabilities of U.S. regional allies Australia, Japan, and South Korea in an effort to continue progress toward an Indo -Free, open and peaceful Pacific.

The American foreign policy community continues to seek a contemporary equivalent to the timely clarity of Article X, written by George F. Kennan and published under the pseudonym X in the July 1947 issue of Foreign Affairs magazine, where Hadley's new essay appears.

Entitled The Sources of Soviet Conduct, the article introduced the term confinement into widespread use. It was built on a confidential basis in February 1946 cable from Kennan in Moscow, on how to meet the emerging challenges of this era, known as the Long Telegram due to its length of 8,000 words.

Hadley would be too humble to accept my comparison with his essayXi Jinping's Axis of Losers: the right way to thwart the new autocratic convergence, with Kennans. That said, like Kennan, Hadley makes a significant contribution to the early stages of a new era by describing its perils and prescribing a workable response.

Kennan's essay set the stage for the Cold War that would follow, but it is worth remembering that the resolution of the Cold War did not come until more than forty years later, with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump is elected this week, Hadley's essay could help America's next president navigate a dangerous new era that is emerging.

The right US strategy could make Xi understand that he can better serve his own interests by breaking with the losers' axis, Hadley concludes.

Frederick Kempe is president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. You can follow him on X: @FredKempe.

