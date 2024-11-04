In his first rally in Jharkhand, stability meets PM Modi's guarantees | News from the political pulse





Addressing his first election rally in Jharkhand since the assembly elections were announced in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that only a BJP government could provide suvidha, suraksha, sthirta and samriddhi. With this, he added the four to Modis' self-proclaimed guarantees.

While the Prime Minister and his ministers earlier spoke about the BJP government providing suvidha (comfort), suraksha (security) and samriddhi (prosperity) to voters, sthirtha (stability) was added and BJP leaders said the voters would hear more about it in the future. days ahead in Jharkhand as the party fine-tunes its campaign around the state's demographics.

The tribal vote is crucial to this campaign and to the BJP's bid to return to power in the state. Tribes make up a quarter of Jharkhand's population according to the 2011 census and number at least one lakh in 21 of the state's 24 districts. Of the 81 seats in the States Assembly (plus 1 nominated), 28 are reserved for STs. Not only did the BJP alienate the tribals by choosing a non-tribal, Raghubar Das, as chief minister the last time it was in power in Jharkhand, but the imprisonment of sitting CM Hemant Soren on charges of money laundering was planned by his JMM party. as an attack on the tribals by the BJP-led central government. In this year's Lok Sabha polls, the BJP failed to win any of the ST-reserved seats in Jharkhand. The BJP has been pushing for tribal voting in Jharkhand, saying the growing infiltration of Bangladeshis is leading to a decline in tribal influence in the state. He also alleged that the infiltrators are marrying tribal women to grab their lands and usurping jobs meant for the people of the state. In his speech on Monday, Modi described the JMM-led ruling alliance as 'ghuspaithiya bandhan (alliance of infiltrators) and 'mafia ka ghulam (slave of mafia) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators, and added that security, prosperity and stability of the tribes was at stake in the state, and that they could choose the path of suvidha by voting to the BJP for a two-engine government. Nishikant Dubey, a senior BJP leader and MP from Jharkhand, said Prime Minister Modi would further detail these promises at a rally in mid-November. What the Prime Minister promised the tribals and non-tribals is that a BJP government will ensure that they do not have to leave their home states to improve their lives. The central government's schemes have already benefited the people of Jharkhand. And the party is committed to building 21 lakh houses under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana, he told The Indian Express. Separately, in an affidavit filed in the Jharkhand High Court in September, the Union Home Ministry had acknowledged concerns over illegal immigration in parts of Jharkhand, but added that links with Bangladeshi immigrants in land-related business had not yet been established. However, Dubey argued that the state's changing demographics were proof that there was a problem. At his rally on Monday, Modi accused the JMM, Congress and RJD of using Bangladeshi infiltrators for political vote-bank purposes, saying ruling allies were helping them gain a foothold in the state, which constituted a threat to its social structure. As part of the samriddhi promise, the BJP talked about boosting job creation; gas bottles at Rs 500, two of which are provided free of charge per year; and a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month over two years for graduates who find it difficult to start their careers. The BJP also views Jharkhand in the context of a border state, with all its implications. Currently, opposition parties are in power in several of these states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal. Stability, facilities to improve living standards, security and prosperity are the BJP's promises for the border states. Jharkhand is no exception in this context, a party leader said. Sources said the BJP is also striving to win states after losing a succession of them, as this is crucial for the next phase of the Modi government's planned measures such as 'One Nation, One Election'. This move would require state support as it requires constitutional amendments.

