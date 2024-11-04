Merauke National Strategic Project: in-depth analysis of hopes and concerns.





Indonesia's National Strategic Projects (NSPs) are large-scale infrastructure initiatives launched by President Joko Widodo to boost economic growth, reduce regional disparities and improve public welfare. The Merauke National Strategic Project is an important part of this broader effort, aimed at strengthening economic prosperity, food security and energy production in the region. The project is a joint venture between the central government, local authorities and state-owned enterprises, with a strong emphasis on the use of national resources. Environmental and social concerns However, the project has attracted widespread criticism regarding its potential environmental and social impacts. The clearing of more than 2 million hectares of virgin forest to establish food plantations, new rice fields, sugarcane plantations and bioethanol production facilities threatens to displace tens of thousands of indigenous Papuans and disrupt fragile ecosystems. This national strategic project (PSN Merauke) will clear 2 million hectares of natural forest as part of a food sector project, the creation of new rice fields and sugar cane and bioethanol plantations. Main stakeholders and project progress To date, the project has made substantial progress, but its exact scope and pace remain open to debate. Beyond central and local governments, various private sector entities, including businesses and cooperatives, are involved in various aspects of the project. The potential of the project to create jobs and economic opportunities is undeniable. Nevertheless, concerns persist about its long-term sustainability, its impact on indigenous rights and its contribution to deforestation. A careful balance must be struck between economic development and environmental conservation to ensure a sustainable future for the region. The Meruake National Strategic Project (PSN) will affect more than 50,000 indigenous people living in 40 villages around and in the project area. How far is this project going now? And who are the parties involved in this project outside of central and local governments? Ricky Onggoksuusmo from SBS Indonesia spoke with Mr. Franky Anggy Samperante from NGO Satya Bumi, who is involved in promoting the project. Franky Anggi Samperante from the NGO Satya Bumi who participated in advocacy for the project. Listen every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Follow us on And and don't miss our .

