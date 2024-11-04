Politics
Moscow and Beijing consider Turkey as part of the West: Erdogan's vain hopes of peacemaker
Hakan Fidan stressed that Turkey is preparing for this scenario as it aims to maintain friendly relations with Russia and Ukraine, which corresponds to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's foreign policy strategy. “Only a friend can talk about the pain they feel about the current situation; that's why we try to discuss this pain with both parties,” said the head of Turkish Foreign Affairs, emphasizing that neither Russia nor Ukraine want to be seen as the losers of this war.
At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Minister stressed the need for a just resolution to the war, based on the principles of Ukraine's territorial integrity. It is well known that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and other Turkish politicians have repeatedly emphasized the importance of territorial integrity, including Ukraine's status over Crimea, annexed in 2014.
As is known, Russia has its own vision of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. After the annexation of Crimea, the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Russian President Putin considers these territories to be subjects of the Russian Federation. He also believes that a condition for starting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should be the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which are still controlled by the legitimate government of Ukraine.
The aggression against Ukraine, during which Russian forces attempt to occupy as much territory as possible, including parts of Donetsk, is presented by Russian propaganda as the liberation of the territory of a Russian subject from enemy forces. There is therefore little hope that Moscow will agree with the idea of Ukraine's territorial integrity as Ankara sees it. However, it appears that the Turkish Foreign Minister hopes that exhaustion from a prolonged conflict, which shows no signs of political resolution, will force not only kyiv but also Moscow to make more realistic assessments of the situation in the year next.
The opinions of Western experts generally coincide with the assessment of the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. They believe that next year, The Putin regime will face real economic development challenges, which could force the Russian president to consider ending the war. However, to be fair, such predictions were made in 2023 and 2024, and reality contradicts this approach. So we don't know to what extent it is justified to bet specifically on 2025 as the year when significant changes could occur in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
It is clear that for Ankara it is very important that Recep Tayyip Erdoan be a mediator in the conflict, thus confirming its international status. As is known, the only real agreement reached during the major war between Russia and Ukraine was the grain deal, negotiated by the Turkish president and UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres.
However, this agreement has long ceased to be effective: Russia refused to participate in it, and all of Erdo's initiatives to revive the agreement have proven to be completely unrealistic. Before the BRICS summit in Kazan, Erdoan prepared new proposals for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which were discussed by Russian President Putin himself. However, Putin's remarks indicate that he did not pay serious attention to his Turkish counterpart's suggestions, explaining that he could not trust the Ukrainian side.
Life therefore teaches nothing to the Turkish president, who does not seem to realize that he is not a real partner of the Russian president and other leaders of the South, who prefer to use Erdoan as a tool to destabilize the West , given the Turkish influence. president as an important ally of the United States and other civilized nations.
Erdoan has already suffered setbacks in his attempts to extend his influence over the Global South. Recently, China and Russia disrupted the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ashgabat, during which Turkmenistan was supposed to join this organization, of which Turkey is the leading nation. Instead, Moscow facilitated a forum in the Turkmen capital, with Russian President Putin in the lead role. Moreover, during this forum, Putin held his first meeting with the new Iranian president, during which they confirmed the possibility of a strategic partnership between their countries, which does not correspond to Turkey's ambitions of increase its influence.
Erdoan was also defeated at the BRICS summit in Kazan. As reported, the Turkish president expressed his country's desire to join the authoritarian BRICS club, signaling that Ankara has the choice between further integration into the civilized world and alignment with regimes like those of Putin or Xi Jinping.
But it turned out that no one in Kazan expected to approve this proposal from the Turkish president. Turkey's desire to join BRICS was firmly blocked by members of the organization, which became a real political humiliation for Erdoan. Today, Hakan Fidan, in his interview with the Hrriyet media, cautiously comments on the prospects of his country's participation in BRICS, mentioning with some irritation that joining this club, which includes China, Russia, Brazil and the South Africa will not be possible. until these countries decide on the direction of the future development of the organization.
Thus, Turkey's mediation mission is effectively blocked by the fact that, for Moscow or Beijing, Turkey, as one of the most important members of NATO, is still considered part of the West rather than the global South or the authoritarian solidarity camp, whatever Recep Tayyip thinks. Erdoan and his allies might think about it.
About the author. Vitaly Portnikov, journalist, laureate of the National Shevchenko Prize of Ukraine.
Editors do not always share the opinions expressed by blog authors.
