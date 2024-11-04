Chinese Wang, Japan Security Adviser Agree to Maintain Bilateral Dialogue





China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Takeo Akiba, Japan's senior national security adviser, held marathon talks in Beijing on Monday and agreed to maintain dialogue at various levels, including between their leaders and business ministers. foreign countries, Akiba told reporters. Their meeting was aimed at laying the groundwork for the first summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on October 1, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of an international gathering to be held in South America later this month – this, according to Japanese government sources. China's top diplomat Wang Yi (R) and Takeo Akiba, Japan's top national security adviser, shake hands in Beijing on November 4, 2024. (Photo provided by the Secretariat for National Security)(Kyodo) After the talks, which lasted four and a half hours, Akiba said the two sides shared the view that they would promote “strategic and mutually beneficial ties” and a “constructive and stable relationship.” Ishiba is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit on November 15-16 in Peru and the Group of 20 leaders' meeting on November 18-19 in Brazil. Wang urged Japan to take concrete steps to implement an important consensus that the two Asian neighbors are “cooperative partners” and “do not pose a threat” to each other, to promote steady and long-term development of bilateral relations, said the Chinese. » declared the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Akiba, head of Japan's National Security Secretariat, said he made clear to Wang Japan's positions on a series of issues that have strained bilateral relations, including the resumption of shipments of Japanese marine products to China and measures aimed at ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals living in China. . The two countries agreed in September that China would gradually lift its ban on seafood imports from Japan, which was imposed after treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began to be released into the sea. in August 2023. The Chinese ministry said the two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the bilateral political consensus reached in September. Tokyo has strongly urged Beijing to take measures to ensure the safety of expatriates following stabbing incidents in Suzhou and Shenzhen earlier this year, in which a Japanese mother and child were injured, and a Japanese schoolboy was killed, respectively. Japan's top national security official also said he discussed the situation around the Korean Peninsula with Wang and expressed Tokyo's “serious concern” about deepening cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to help in its war against Ukraine. Economically, the two sides share the view that the development of China and Japan is “closely linked and highly complementary” and that their economies should not be “decoupled”, the Chinese ministry said. As Japan raises concerns about China's increasing military activities, including its first violation of Japanese airspace in August, Wang stressed that Beijing “relentlessly follows the path of peaceful development” while maintaining a policy focused on defense. Akiba and Wang held telephone talks on October 21. The Japanese official also visited the Chinese capital in November last year to meet Wang and finalize arrangements for a meeting between then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ishiba's predecessor, and Xi in San Francisco later this month. . Related coverage: Japan's new top diplomat agrees with China to establish stable relations

