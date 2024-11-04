Government plans to renew incentives for electric vehicles and housing to support the middle class





Jakarta. The government plans to reintroduce tax incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles and homes to support the middle class, Chief Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto announced on Sunday. These incentives were initially introduced during the administration of President Joko Widodo, when Airlangga was also Minister of Economy. Under the previous program, home purchases worth up to 2 billion rupees ($126,794) were exempt from value-added tax (VAT), while imported electric cars were duty-free rights to keep prices affordable. In addition, a grant of 7 million rupees ($443) was provided for the purchase of electric motorcycles. Airlangga said his office is proposing the reinstatement of these measures in response to the recent decline in purchasing power. “VAT relief and similar incentives are essential for the middle class, who rely on homes and vehicles to facilitate their work and mobility. Therefore, we advocate for the reimplementation of these incentives,” Airlangga said at an event in Jakarta. He said strengthening consumers' purchasing power was vital to boost domestic consumption and drive economic growth. The proposal is currently under discussion with the Ministry of Finance. Since President Prabowo Subianto took office on October 20, the Ministry of Finance has been operating independently from the Airlangga office. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati now reports directly to the president. Keywords: Keywords:

