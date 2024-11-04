Jharkhand polls: JMM-led coalition is an alliance of infiltrators, says PM Modi in Garhwa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first election meeting at Garhwa in Jharkhand on Monday, November 4, 2024, slammed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government for corruption and non-performance, all by listing the social achievements and measures taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the welfare of the people of Jharkhand.

Mr Modi accused the Hemant Soren-led INDIA bloc of engaging in appeasement and fostering nepotism. He claimed that the people of Jharkhand are keen to uproot the Indian bloc government and make the lotus blossom.

They steal your bread; they kidnap your daughter and also take your land. If this evil policy of JMM-Congress-RJD continues, then the population of the tribal society of Jharkhand will decrease. This is a big threat to both the tribal society and the security of the country; therefore, this alliance of infiltrators must be uprooted with your voice alone, Mr. Modi said while addressing the rally at Srikrishna Gaushala ground in Chenta village of Garhwa block.

Prime Minister Modi firmly cornered the government on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration, saying that when this issue was raised in the High Court, they did not accept the fact of infiltration, which shows that it there has been an infiltration into the government system itself.

He further alleged that the JMM-Congress-RJD had taken the politics of appeasement to the extreme.

These three parties are eager to break the social fabric, all three supporters of the infiltrators. To get votes from Bangladeshi infiltrators, they are installing them all over Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said.

He described the INDIA bloc as Ghuspayithiya Bandhan (alliance of infiltrators) and Ghulam Mafia (mafia slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Garhwa comes under the Palamu division which is spread over three districts of Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa. Palamu division has nine assembly constituencies. In the 2019 Assembly elections, out of 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats while the JMM had won 2 and one seat went to the Congress kitty, one seat was won by the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Attacking the state government for corruption, Mr. Modi said, “Corruption is hollowing out the country like termites. Corruption makes the poor, Dalits, backward and tribal people most unhappy and ruins them. Jharkhand has seen in the last 5 years how the JMM-Congress-RJD government has shown corruption. Be it the Chief Minister, the Minister, the MP or the MP, there is no one left who is not facing serious allegations of corruption.

He hit out at India's nepotism-supporting bloc, saying Jharkhand has another big enemy: nepotism.

JMM-Congress-RJD, these three parties are extremely nepotistic. These people want the key to power to remain in the hands of their family alone. What did these people do to Champai Soren ji? These people spared no effort to insult a son of the tribe. For those, nothing is bigger than their family, how will they take care of you. Such selfish parties must be taught a lesson, Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi claimed that the JMM-led government was on a mission to spread rumors and urged people not to be fooled by their words. Attacking JMM, he said that they were spreading rumors about Chief Minister Kisan Nidhi. He claimed to have sent 600 crores to the accounts of Garhwa farmers alone.

He also targeted the Congress and said it had destroyed Himachal Pradesh and appealed not to be fooled by its announcements. He further claimed that after the formation of the BJP government in the state, around 3 lakh government posts will be filled up in a transparent manner. He pointed out that the JMM, Congress and RJD have betrayed the youth of Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to those present at the meeting that those living in slums should get permanent housing after the BJP government comes to power. Listing the achievements of the BJP, Mr Modi said the people of Haryana are rejoicing because the BJP has given employment to 25,000 people after coming to power.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, before Mr. Modi's arrival in Jharkhand, asked him three questions, including where are the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, where are the promised engineering colleges by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 and what happened to the Medical College in Koderma? He posted the message on the social media platform X.

After Garhwa, the Prime Minister will address another meeting at Chaibasa in Singhbhum Kolhan division.