Latest US elections: Trump and Harris make their final arguments – as professor who predicted nine of the last ten elections says 'sure' who will win | US News





With particularly close races in a number of key battleground states, it was only days after the 2020 election that the clear winner of the presidential race became clear.

Many suggest we could face a similarly long wait after tomorrow's vote.

Donald Trump is widely considered unlikely to concede defeat if he loses.

Below, colleagues from our US partner network NBC explain the different rules for counting ballots in each of the key battleground states…

Arizona

Mail-in ballots: Arizona voters primarily vote by mail, so last-minute ballot filings mean counting can take longer. State officials say it could take 10 days to count ballots, although mail-in votes could begin to be counted as soon as they are received, according to the Arizona Secretary of State.

Provisional ballots: Provisional ballots, which require additional research by officials or voter documents, can be counted up to 10 days after the election, according to state law.

Georgia

Mail-in ballots: Georgia begins processing mail-in ballots on October 21, and they can be cast until the close of polls on Election Day.

Provisional ballots: Voters have three days to show identification or have clerks confirm their identity after casting a provisional ballot, but results are expected quickly.

Michigan

Absentee Ballots: Michigan's largest jurisdictions can begin processing mail-in ballots on October 28, giving election officials a much-needed head start in verifying mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day.

Provisional: Clerks have until November 12 to process provisional ballots.

Nevada

Absentee Ballots: Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by November 9. Election officials can begin processing them as soon as they receive them.

Provisional ballots: Voters have three days after Election Day to prove their residency and identity if necessary. If their signatures do not match those recorded for their absentee ballots, they will have until November 12 to “cure” their ballots.

North Carolina

Absentee Ballots: Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day and are partially processed throughout the month of October.

Provisional Ballots: Voters who did not present adequate identification when voting have until November 14 to present the necessary identification to election officials. Election officials can process additional provisional ballots until counties begin reviewing results on Nov. 15.

Pennsylvania

Absentee Ballots: Election officials must receive mail-in ballots before the polls close on Election Day. Processing begins at 7 a.m. on Election Day, making the state one of the last battlegrounds to begin verifying signatures and personal information on ballots.

Provisional Ballots: County boards must review and decide whether to count provisional ballots within one week of the election.

Wisconsin

Absentee Ballots: Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day. Processing begins at 7 a.m. local time on Election Day, making Wisconsin the last state to begin processing ballots.

Provisional ballots: Voters have until 4 p.m. the Friday after the election to provide election officials with all necessary documents, such as proof of identity, to ensure their ballot counts.

