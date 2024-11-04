What Harris and Trump are doing on the final day of the campaignExBulletin





Signs for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris are seen on Route 33 in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania on November 2, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images .

switch captionMichael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Election day is tomorrow. That means one last mad dash by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris to try to drum up enthusiasm and motivate their supporters to go to the polls in a race that polls have shown to be essentially tied and with a big symbolic hurray at the end, for everyone. two.

Trump will end with a nighttime rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he capped off his 2016 victory and returned in 2020, noting that he was “a little superstitious.”

Harris, who has called herself an “outsider” in the 2024 race, will end with a concert at the Philadelphia Museum of Art's “Rocky Steps,” made famous in the ultimate underdog film.

This is what the rest of the day looks like.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Kinston, North Carolina on November 3, 2024. Ryan M. Kelly/AFP .

. Ryan M. Kelly/AFP Trump kicks off in North Carolina

Trump's Dorton Arena in Raleigh was one of his stops on the final day of the campaign in 2016. But unlike 2016, 2020 and even earlier in 2024, Trump had to take the stage in front of a crowd below capacity.

About 30 minutes into the pre-show program, there were several sections of empty seats in the arena seating approximately 7,500 people.

Trump held three rallies in North Carolina this weekend. It wasn’t supposed to be a swing state. Republicans have carried it for decades, with the exception of former President Barack Obama in 2008. Trump won it twice.

But the race with Harris was very competitive, and Trump spent more time in North Carolina than in Pennsylvania, another key state on his path to victory. In the western part of the state, Hurricane Helene devastated several counties and threatened to disrupt the electoral process.

The gubernatorial race, where unpopular GOP candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has faced plenty of controversy, threatens to knock Trump out of the lead.

President Biden drops off donuts to campaign volunteers hosted by the AFSCME/AFL-CIO in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 2, 2024. Ting Shen/AFP .

. Ting Shen/AFP Harris starts in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden's hometown

Harris is spending her entire day in Pennsylvania, starting in Scranton, a perhaps odd choice, given that she has tried to draw distinctions between herself and President Biden.

Biden hasn't been on the trail much. But on Saturday, he made one of his rare campaign stops in Scranton. He will be at the White House on Monday when Harris addresses canvassers before they go knocking on doors.

A woman holds a sign during a Democratic Party rally in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 2, 2024. Carmen Russell-Sluchansky/WHYY .

. Carmen Russell-Sluchansky/WHYY They will both be in Pennsylvania’s “Latino Corridor”

Both candidates have struggled this year to win over Pennsylvania's Latino voters. There are approximately 580,000 Latino voters living in the state, most with ties to Puerto Rico.

Democrats found a new opening after a comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, sparking outrage in the Latino community.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Reading at 2 p.m. ET, while Harris will hold one in Allentown, an hour's drive up the interstate. 222 corridor. Next, she will stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Former President Donald Trump watches the Pittsburgh Steelers play a home game against the New York Jets on October 20, 2024. Evan Vucci/AP .

. Evan Vucci/AP Penultimate stops: Pittsburgh rally duels

Before heading to the grand finale, each contestant will make a stop in Steeltown. Trump is expected to hold a rally here at 6 p.m. ET, while Harris will deliver a speech at her rally around 8:30 p.m. ET. Both candidates spent a lot of time in Pittsburgh, a former Democratic stronghold when Republicans made major inroads, during the campaign. Harris will be joined by D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

The fact that Harris is spending her entire final day in Pennsylvania shows how important this state and its 19 Electoral College votes are to Democrats.

