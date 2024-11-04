Why banks (probably) support Donald Trump





U.S. banks have a lot to look forward to in the Election Day outcome, even if they aren't 100% sure how either candidate might treat their industry.

According to KBW analyst Chris McGratty, the “knee-jerk reaction” is that a Donald Trump victory will mean a return to looser regulation of banks and more leniency in approving the type of corporate mergers that generate big profits for the Wall Street giants.

On the other hand, a Kamala Harris victory could mean the continuation of a period of more aggressive oversight of the nation's largest financial institutions under President Joe Biden.

Screens show the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10. REUTERS/Adam Gray REUTERS/Reuters

“In my conversations with investors, I really feel like people are pricing Trump in,” McGratty told Yahoo Finance. “So initially, if the election goes to Harris, I think the banks would sell,” he added.

The nation's largest lenders had a strong year thanks to the economy's resilience during a period of high interest rates and a rebound in their investment banking and trading operations. There is hope that next year could also go well, if lending and trading on Wall Street increases while interest rates fall.

An index tracking 24 of the largest nationally chartered U.S. commercial banks (^BKX) is up 27% year to date, outperforming the financial sector as a whole and major stock indexes.

These other financial sector indices (XLF), Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), S&P 500 (^GSPC) are up 24%, 21% and 20% respectively.

The consensus among industry observers is that a Trump White House may be more supportive of rising financial stocks. After all, bank stocks rose 20% in the three months following Trump's 2016 election.

But the challenge for bank executives as they assess the impact of a new president is that neither Trump nor Harris have said much about how they want Washington to oversee the U.S.'s biggest banks. United.

Instead, their track record largely spoke in their favor.

The Trump administration of the past decade made significant corporate tax cuts and also repealed some rules imposed on big banks in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Harris, for her part, has touted her clashes with big banks when she was California attorney general as an example of her willingness to take on powerful interests.

Read more: Trump vs. Harris: 4 ways the next president could impact your bank accounts

A big unknown is what either administration would do with a controversial new set of capital rules proposed by top banking regulators that would require lenders to provide larger reserves for losses future.

The story continues

These requirements are based on an international set of capital requirements known as Basel III imposed in the decade following the 2008 financial crisis.

Banks have fought this U.S. proposal over the past year in an aggressive public campaign and have even hinted they might sue regulators if they don't get what they want.

They won a big victory in September when some regulators announced they would relax these requirements. But not all regulators appear to be on board with the plan, putting the final version in doubt.

Some in the industry expect regulators to drop the proposal if Trump wins.

“If you look at the way Trump sees the world, I think you see less cooperation with international standards bodies,” Allen Puwalski, chief investment officer at Cybiont Capital, told Yahoo Finance.

And I think the United States will withdraw from Basel III.

And a Harris victory means the proposed bank capital increase “probably won't change much,” according to Ian Katz, managing director of Capital Alpha Partners.

“If Harris wins, I hope the regulators will sit down to re-evaluate the proposal and try to move forward,” he added.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman of Oversight Michael Barr, one of the architects of the proposed new capital rules for big banks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque REUTERS / Reuters

But Katz is also quick to point out that even if Trump wins, a more favorable regulatory climate for the largest lenders cannot be assured, and it certainly won't be touted.

“You can't assume that all Republicans these days are going to do favors for the biggest banks,” he added.

KBW predicts that on day one, the Trump administration could make eight leadership changes at federal regulatory agencies that oversee different parts of the financial services industry.

This includes the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Securities and Exchange Commission, and potentially even the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation if Biden nominee Christy Goldsmith Romero is not elected. not confirmed by the end. of the year.

New leaders would also take over the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, likely making it easier for giant companies to merge without running into antitrust concerns.

KBW expects significant changes at the Federal Reserve in 2026, when Federal Chairman Jerome Powell ends.

Perhaps even more relevant to the banking industry is that 2026 also marks the end of Michael Barr's tenure as vice president of supervision. Barr is the architect of the new bank capital rules and one of the industry's main opponents.

The Washington Post reported that bank executives and former Fed officials expect Trump to demote Barr, who was a Joe Biden appointee and Barack Obama-era Treasury official.

It is unclear whether Trump would have the legal authority to make such a decision, the Post reported.

Some big bank executives are clearly not fans of the current Biden-era regulators.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon called a series of regulatory proposals from his supervisors an “assault,” criticized CFPB Director Rohit Chopra and made clear the industry was ready to fight the new rules in court.

“It’s time to fight back,” Dimon said during a speech at an American Bankers Association convention in New York. “I’ve had enough of this shit.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon gestures as he speaks before a Senate committee on 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo REUTERS/Reuters

“We don’t want to get involved in litigation just to make a point,” he added, “but I think if you’re going to be in a knife fight, you better bring a knife.”

Regardless of who occupies the nation's top job, some bankers are confident the election won't define an industry filled with institutions that have endured at least a century of change.

“We've done this through world wars, financial panics, depressions, the Texas collapse of the '80s, the Great Financial Crisis and COVID,” said Phil Green, CEO of San.-based Frost Bank. Antonio, at Yahoo Finance. Frost is 156 years old.

“In this sense, we are a bit like cockroaches,” he added. “We’re still going to be here, at least that’s our plan.”

David Hollerith is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance covering banking, crypto and other areas of finance.

