Politics
JMM-Congress-RJD helps Bangladeshi intruders settle in: PM Modi
Ranchi/Garhwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sounded the election bugle from Garhwa in Jharkhand, giving the call 'Roti-Beti-Mati ki Pukar, Abki Baar NDA Sarkar'. A huge crowd gathered to listen to Modi who reached Garhwa by helicopter from Gaya airport in Bihar.
Accusing the JMM-Congress-RJD triumvirate of appeasing the intruders, PM Modi said the Bangladeshi intruders were being helped to settle in the state. “When Saraswati Vandana was banned from schools, it became clear how great the danger was. Stone-pelting was happening during festivals. If Maa Durga was arrested, then we knew how dangerous the situation was” , he declared.
Attacking the ruling JMM and its allies Congress and RJD, he said these parties only care about their families, not the people. No stone was left unturned to insult Champai Soren, the son of a tribal. The Jharkhand government had become the slave of the mafia. This area has become a center for sand smuggling forcing people to migrate. These people were busy sharing the spoils. The company was closing its doors but the transfer business was thriving.
The Prime Minister said if the NDA government was formed in Jharkhand, mothers and sisters would get Rs 2,100 every month through the Gogo-Didi scheme, youth would get Yuva Sathi allowance and gas cylinders would cost only Rs 500. The sisters would also receive two. free cylinders on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan from next year. Construction of three million houses would begin soon after the NDA government takes office.
“Jharkhand BJP has committed to build 21 lakh new houses. Every poor person will have a concrete house. This is the guarantee of the BJP. It has been decided to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. The small marginal farmers and breeders will be given financial assistance. Announcements have also been made to increase the livelihood of tribal families. Products like tend leaves, mahua and mushrooms will be processed,” he said.
“If cheating starts happening in the name of girls' marriage, then we learn that things have gotten out of control. When the undercover case comes to court and the administration denies it, then we learn that the system itself has been infiltrated. These people are grabbing bread and girls. They are also usurping your soil. If this evil policy of JMM, Congress and RJD continues, the reach of the tribal society of Jharkhand will diminish. tribal society and the country,” Modi said.
He added that the basis of Congress's policy was to lie and mislead the public. The situation was such that the employees of Himachal Pradesh were mobilizing to get their due DA. In Telangana, the public was confused by the false promises of the Congress. There was ruckus within the Congress in Karnataka as the state president had admitted that the Congress had given false assurances. How did the truth come out of Kharge Ji's mouth? He said, “Congress’s absurd announcements will bankrupt us.”
Regarding the JMM settlement, he said these people had done nothing for five years. When the BJP's plan was made public, they made copycat announcements to throw dust in women's eyes. The copy can happen, but where will the intention come from? The Jharkhand government cheated only in the name of homes for the poor.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the central government has constructed 16 lakh houses for the poor of Jharkhand. These houses were given to ST, SC and OBC families. Around 1.15 lakh houses have been handed over to families in Garhwa district. Ask JMM and Congress what happened to Abua Awas Yojana. Why did they betray in the name of this scheme? he said.
He said the JMM, Congress and RJD had promised to provide unemployment benefits to the youth of Jharkhand. But they did not respect it and should be punished. Paper leaks and recruitment fraud have become an industry in Jharkhand. Many young people have died due to the government's negligence in recruiting agents.
“When our government is formed, three million government posts will be filled in a transparent manner. As soon as the BJP government is formed for the third time in Haryana, 25,000 people have got jobs. In Jharkhand, millions of youngsters will be given a Yuva Sathi allowance of Rs 2,000 every month. An annual schedule will be drawn up for the competitive exams,” Modi said, adding that the central government has already passed a strict law for those who disclose papers.
The PM internship program worth over Rs 2 lakh crore has been implemented and the youth will get Rs 5,000 every month through corporate internships. Around 12 Vande Bharat trains were connecting Jharkhand, a waterway was being constructed on the Ganga and the gas pipeline was helping to supply cheap gas to Jharkhand, he added.
Read also:
- Illegal immigration: SC to examine Jharkhand govt's plea against HC order
- People want jobs, not freebies: Mayawati attacks BJP, Congress ahead of elections
|
Sources
2/ https://www.etvbharat.com/en/!state/jmm-congress-rjd-triumvirate-helps-settle-bangladeshi-intruders-pm-modi-enn24110405447
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- You will pay Donald Trump's across-the-board tariffs if he is re-elected. Here is the proof
- Palace: Prabowo and Jokowi meet like two best friends, no particular agenda: National Okezone
- Omarosa Trump pledges to protect women 'like it or not'
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
- Former PM Pak Imran Khan's wife breaks down in tears during court proceedings
- PM Anwar to invite President Xi Jinping to 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur
- Trump leans on anti-migrant rhetoric at latest Georgia rally as early voting puts state on knife's edge | US elections 2024
- Turkish President arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend Turkish summit
- Affirm launches buy now, pay later service in UK
- 2024 Moses Brown-East Greenwich Hockey State Championship Photos
- Study links IUD to increased breast cancer risk
- Nana Patole writes to PM Modi, demands immediate ban on cotton imports