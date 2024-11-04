JMM-Congress-RJD helps Bangladeshi intruders settle in: PM Modi

Ranchi/Garhwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sounded the election bugle from Garhwa in Jharkhand, giving the call 'Roti-Beti-Mati ki Pukar, Abki Baar NDA Sarkar'. A huge crowd gathered to listen to Modi who reached Garhwa by helicopter from Gaya airport in Bihar.

Accusing the JMM-Congress-RJD triumvirate of appeasing the intruders, PM Modi said the Bangladeshi intruders were being helped to settle in the state. “When Saraswati Vandana was banned from schools, it became clear how great the danger was. Stone-pelting was happening during festivals. If Maa Durga was arrested, then we knew how dangerous the situation was” , he declared.

Attacking the ruling JMM and its allies Congress and RJD, he said these parties only care about their families, not the people. No stone was left unturned to insult Champai Soren, the son of a tribal. The Jharkhand government had become the slave of the mafia. This area has become a center for sand smuggling forcing people to migrate. These people were busy sharing the spoils. The company was closing its doors but the transfer business was thriving.

The Prime Minister said if the NDA government was formed in Jharkhand, mothers and sisters would get Rs 2,100 every month through the Gogo-Didi scheme, youth would get Yuva Sathi allowance and gas cylinders would cost only Rs 500. The sisters would also receive two. free cylinders on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan from next year. Construction of three million houses would begin soon after the NDA government takes office.

“Jharkhand BJP has committed to build 21 lakh new houses. Every poor person will have a concrete house. This is the guarantee of the BJP. It has been decided to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. The small marginal farmers and breeders will be given financial assistance. Announcements have also been made to increase the livelihood of tribal families. Products like tend leaves, mahua and mushrooms will be processed,” he said.

“If cheating starts happening in the name of girls' marriage, then we learn that things have gotten out of control. When the undercover case comes to court and the administration denies it, then we learn that the system itself has been infiltrated. These people are grabbing bread and girls. They are also usurping your soil. If this evil policy of JMM, Congress and RJD continues, the reach of the tribal society of Jharkhand will diminish. tribal society and the country,” Modi said.

He added that the basis of Congress's policy was to lie and mislead the public. The situation was such that the employees of Himachal Pradesh were mobilizing to get their due DA. In Telangana, the public was confused by the false promises of the Congress. There was ruckus within the Congress in Karnataka as the state president had admitted that the Congress had given false assurances. How did the truth come out of Kharge Ji's mouth? He said, “Congress’s absurd announcements will bankrupt us.”

Regarding the JMM settlement, he said these people had done nothing for five years. When the BJP's plan was made public, they made copycat announcements to throw dust in women's eyes. The copy can happen, but where will the intention come from? The Jharkhand government cheated only in the name of homes for the poor.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the central government has constructed 16 lakh houses for the poor of Jharkhand. These houses were given to ST, SC and OBC families. Around 1.15 lakh houses have been handed over to families in Garhwa district. Ask JMM and Congress what happened to Abua Awas Yojana. Why did they betray in the name of this scheme? he said.

He said the JMM, Congress and RJD had promised to provide unemployment benefits to the youth of Jharkhand. But they did not respect it and should be punished. Paper leaks and recruitment fraud have become an industry in Jharkhand. Many young people have died due to the government's negligence in recruiting agents.

“When our government is formed, three million government posts will be filled in a transparent manner. As soon as the BJP government is formed for the third time in Haryana, 25,000 people have got jobs. In Jharkhand, millions of youngsters will be given a Yuva Sathi allowance of Rs 2,000 every month. An annual schedule will be drawn up for the competitive exams,” Modi said, adding that the central government has already passed a strict law for those who disclose papers.

The PM internship program worth over Rs 2 lakh crore has been implemented and the youth will get Rs 5,000 every month through corporate internships. Around 12 Vande Bharat trains were connecting Jharkhand, a waterway was being constructed on the Ganga and the gas pipeline was helping to supply cheap gas to Jharkhand, he added.