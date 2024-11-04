Evangelicals Across America Are Being Told That God Wants Donald Trump





Feucht spent the Sunday before the election in Scottsdale, Arizona, with Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, hosting a worship service called Pray For The Nation (Kirk supported Feucht during his campaign in Congress).

Other groups that have spent millions of dollars to get Trump re-elected as part of the get-out-the-vote effort are Ralph Reeds Faith and Freedom Coalition, the American Family Associations ivoterguide.com, the Paula Whiteled National Faith Advisory Board and My Faith Votes, Montgomery told WIRED. .

Many Christian right media figures have significant media platforms that they use to promote Trump to their supporters. Shows like FlashPoint on the Kenneth Copelands Victory Channel provide a constant stream of pro-Trump propaganda, Montgomery said. Conservative Christians have been told repeatedly that Trump was anointed by God to lead the country. At a recent rally on the National Mall, New Apostolic Reform leader Che Ahn issued an apostolic decree that Trump would win the election.

While many conservative politicians have enjoyed broad support from evangelical Christians in the past, the way evangelical leaders speak of Trump as a messianic leader, particularly in the wake of the failure of the July assassination attempt, is something new.

Because many of Trump's top evangelical advisers and most prominent evangelical promoters are charismatic, they have also used charismatic spirituality to imbue Trump with a quasi-messianic aura, using their prophecies and messages to link him to many figures Bible Studies, Matthew Taylor, Senior Researcher. at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies in Baltimore, where he specializes in American Christianity, reports WIRED. Paula White-Cain has been the chair of all of these efforts and a gatekeeper controlling religious leaders' access to Trump, so she has played a central role in guiding these ties.

In addition to supporting Trump's candidacy, evangelicals are also more willing to act on the former president's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Evangelical Christians, particularly but not exclusively white evangelicals, have been [Trumps] the most unwavering bloc of supporters, Taylor said. While about a third of the country believes Trump's 2020 election is false, among white evangelicals, that proportion is closer to two-thirds.

Trump, who struggled to present himself as a man of faith in 2016, appeared unfamiliar even with the naming conventions of biblical texts. He's been involved himself, attending a Believers for Trump event in Michigan last month and taking part in a national faith summit. organized by the religious leader of his first government, Paula White, last week.

“We think you are a vessel,” Pastor Jentezen Franklin told Trump on stage at the event. You are a chosen vessel, he added, comparing the former president to the apostle Paul.

