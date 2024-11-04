PM Modi asks Canada to 'ensure justice' after deliberate attack on Hindu temple





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4) condemned a deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, following an incident in Brampton, Ontario, last week. Addressing the episode in a post on social media platform X, he called on Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, Modi said. The attack took place as the Indian High Commission hosted a consular camp at the temple, during which individuals forced open the doors, raising concerns about the safety of the Indian community. Earlier, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) had also condemned the violence, calling the act carried out by extremists and separatists. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added: “We also hope that those who indulge in such violence will be prosecuted. The ministry reiterated its concerns about the safety of Indian citizens in Canada and called for the protection of religious sites. I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2024 A video circulating online revealed scuffles between protesters and police at the scene, sparking further outcry. The Indian High Commission had earlier requested increased security for the consular camp, citing security concerns for its citizens. Read also: Khalistani protest turned violent as devotees fought near temple in Canada; Trudeau and MPs condemn him Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident, even as tensions between Canada and India remain high following Ottawa's allegations that Indian agents were involved in the assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar . India has dismissed the claims as baseless, worsening relations and leading to mutual diplomatic expulsions. Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya said a red line had been crossed, while Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called for those responsible to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. The incident follows other attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, including a vandalism incident in Windsor, Ontario, last year that drew criticism from Indian and Canadian officials.

