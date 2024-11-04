Presidential poll offers shock warning for Trump, boost for Harris





Just days before the final vote for the 2024 presidential election, a closely watched and trusted poll showed a shocking reversal in one Midwest state.

The latest Des Moines Register/MediacomIowa poll conducted by Selzer & Co. showed Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters.

This is the reverse of September, when the poll showed Trump with a 4-point lead over Harris. In June, the poll gave Trump an 18-point lead over Joe Biden, who was still in the running at the time.

It's hard for anyone to say they saw this coming, J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., told the Register. She has clearly moved into a leadership position.

Selzer attributed Harris' sudden lead to the fact that voters over 65 as well as independent voters, particularly women, turned to the vice president.

Iowa was not considered a swing state in 2024 because it has leaned more Republican after voting for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008.

But political observers noted that Iowa now has an abortion law that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. And Harris has made abortion rights a key message of her campaign.

Prediction markets have also leaned more toward Harris in recent days, with a prominent data scientist saying Trump has lost his once-formidable lead.

Meanwhile, the Selzers Iowa poll is considered a benchmark survey and could have implications in other Midwestern states that will help decide elections.

For example, its last poll in 2020 indicated that Trump and other Republicans maintained a wide lead in the state, despite other polls pointing to a close race. In fact, other polls were so promising for Biden that he even stopped his campaign there.

But Trump won Iowa by 8 percentage points, and Selzer's numbers also served as a warning that other states in the region would not support Biden as much as the consensus suggested. Four years ago, the critical blue wall states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania went for Biden by razor-thin margins.

These states are once again in a bind, with Trump leading in some recent data, but Iowa's staggering numbers could indicate greater Midwestern support for Harris than previously thought.

Still, the Iowa survey was met with some skepticism, with polling guru Nate Silver saying Selzer would likely be wrong. He even acknowledged that she was one of his two highest-rated pollsters.

In a world where most pollsters have a lot of egg on their faces, she has near-oracular status, Silver wrote Saturday night.

