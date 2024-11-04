Why Trump is on his way to the presidency and not in prison.





Slate provides the final update on how this election has not been normal.

Regardless of the outcome, the American people will make history in the 2024 elections. We will either elect the nation's first female president, among other firsts for Kamala Harris, or we will elect the country's first convicted felon. Because in the eyes of the law, even the country, Donald Trump remains an unrepentant fraudster and predator awaiting a likely prison sentence.

History awaits!

Contemplating this depressing binary during the final days of racing, I thought about how we got here. There are of course many answers to this question, but the one I have thought about the most is the role of the criminal justice system in our current predicament. Has this system, charged with ensuring public safety but seemingly incapable of imposing consequences on a single man, failed the American people? Or are we about to fail ourselves by re-electing this guy, despite the hard work of honest, well-meaning officials and lawyers who run the complex and creaky machine of American law?

I hesitated between these two perspectives, but on the eve of this election, I think I have found the answer: time and time again, the systems charged with protecting the public against a dangerous criminal like Donald Trump have opted for the path of appeasement, This is one of the main reasons why we are about to re-elect a man who threatens to end the democratic system that Americans have known for almost 60 years. At the same time, the law has shed enough light on Trump's obvious criminality that we should only be held responsible for the inevitable consequences if we deliver to Donald Trump a man who has promised violence against his political enemies and mass deportations of some of the most vulnerable people. in this country, absolute and uncontrolled power. Blame the system and the voters!

Criminal law has been hot on Trump's heels for years. For starters, there are the many, many allegations of sexual assault over the decades, including E. Jean Carroll claiming he assaulted her in a department store in the 1990s, for which the law found him responsible . Many of these cases were reported years after they occurred and were never investigated by authorities, but it's hard not to believe them given the large number of he credible allegations and the fact that this is a man who was secretly recorded bragging about assaulting a woman.

Sexual assault allegations aren't the only area where Trump gets off easy. Consider the 2012 criminal investigation by Manhattan district attorneys against Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka for housing fraud. According to a New Yorker article, Vance overruled his own prosecutors and called off the investigation after Marc Kasowitz Trump's lawyer and a Vance donor contacted Vance personally. These aren't even Trump's only financial malfeasance for which he has escaped scrutiny.

Then there are the crimes committed by Trump since his accession to political power. First, there was ample evidence that Trump obstructed justice in 2017 to prevent a full accounting of his dealings with Russia during the 2016 election and transition period. Although this evidence was presented in the Mueller report, contrary to the wishes of some of his top prosecutors, special counsel Robert Mueller refused to formally allege that Trump obstructed justice. Nor has he used his full subpoena powers to examine Trump's finances. The evidence is so overwhelming that he obstructed justice, but we're not actually saying that, said Mueller's prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann. Frankly, I think the American public was penalized a bit because we weren't very clear about our conclusions. There were never any consequences for these crimes.

Then there's the 2019 Ukraine extortion scheme, for which Trump was impeached in the House but ultimately acquitted in the Senate. Despite vigorous efforts by the House Intelligence Committee, investigators were ultimately stymied by Trump's refusal to cooperate with supposedly mandatory subpoenas. The Trump Justice Department, under Attorney General William Barr, swept the entire affair under the rug without an investigation, and Trump's allies in the Senate helped him escape the appearance of a single witness at trial. Then they voted to acquit.

Then there are the crimes he committed that prosecutors ultimately decided to charge, but have yet to go to trial. Chief among them are the Jan. 6 election theft and Capitol assault cases in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia, neither of which were able to move forward until November. The Georgia case is at a standstill due to Fani Willis' personal missteps. The Jan. 6 DC case appears to have been sufficiently derailed by the Supreme Court's decision granting Trump and future presidents virtually unlimited immunity for crimes they commit while in office. Meanwhile, in the case of classified documents stolen from Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors hired a Trump-appointed judge willing to do anything to protect his benefactor, going so far as to dismiss the case on the basis of a new and concocted theory on illegality. special advice themselves.

It is certainly notable that sabotage of Trump-appointed judges played a key role in these cases. But, at least in the federal cases, another issue was at play: Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to wait until the last possible moment to proceed with the appointment of a special counsel and, ultimately, the acts of charge.

According to a Washington Post report, Justice Department prosecutors were prepared to begin focusing on Trump as early as February 2021, immediately after the January 6 assault on the Capitol building and Trump's attempt to cancel the elections. During deliberations, however, DOJ officials recognized the political risks and ultimately decided to go after low-level rioters before looking at anyone in Trump's orbit. The DOJ refused to review Trump's fake voter scheme for a full year, until Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel referred the matter to the department. The investigation only really began to focus on Trump himself after public pressure mounted following the bipartisan investigation by House committees on January 6, which resulted in to a trove of testimony about Trump's damning behavior that day that led to the Capitol riot.

The DOJ will deny it to the end, but it seems clear that Garland was not willing to go until 2022 because it felt like the law was putting Trump in a box following his drop in popularity after the insurrection. The reason for the delay was the fear of exposing our country to the unpredictable consequences of bringing a former president to justice. There was a legitimate fear that this would pave the way for a future banana republic, as former Justice Department prosecutor Frank Bowman told me, that is, government entities would pursue inappropriate manner of political enemies down the line. But now, looking back, Bowman believes Garland waited too long, given the predictable procedural hurdles to any prosecution of such complexity and Trump's unmatched ability to contest such a case. Perhaps your criticism of him is that he hesitated too long before making this decision, given what he and his experienced advisors surely knew, which was that once you decide to do it, it won't be a quick process, he told me.

Then there was the classified documents affair, which Bowman called a slam dunk, but which Garland also delayed. Two years ago, I wrote that this decision to delay prosecutions and appoint a special counsel would only benefit Donald Trump. Now we know that the decision to appoint a special counsel would be the basis of Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to dismiss the case.

Nobody wants to admit what will really decide this election. Unfortunately, I saw it for myself. Trump has mastered exploiting an American obsession. This could cost us dearly. There's a funny reason why Ron DeSantis opposes the legalization of weed in Florida. The whole election will come down to this

Finally, there is the only case that actually went to trial: Trump's conviction in Manhattan for violating election law and fraud in his scheme to pay Stormy Daniels to keep his affair story secret before the election. 2016. Even so, Trump may escape accountability, as sentencing was postponed from June to mid-September, to November 26, in response to the Supreme Court's immunity ruling. If he wins the elections, it is almost impossible to imagine the sentence to come. Even if he loses, the case could still end up in procedural hell brought on by the Supreme Court's immunity ruling. This felony conviction itself appears to have done little or nothing to bolster Trump's public appeal, as those of us in the trial room struggled to convey to the general public public the extent of the evidence of Trump's criminality.

There are surely many things on this side of the ledger that explain the failure of the justice system, from Merrick Garland to the prosecutors in every jurisdiction where Trump's crimes were committed. On the other side of the picture, however, there is a simple truth: Americans know all about his crimes and it really doesn't seem to matter to about 50% of us. We thought, somehow, that there was something special, more knowledgeable, more virtuous, something more about Americans than about anyone in the history of America. humanity, Bowman noted. And it turns out that was wrong.

Ultimately, there is no binary. Voters have the information they need to judge Trump's criminality when they go to the polls and might make the wrong choice anyway. Yet the law has not done enough to protect the country. He could have done more, faster. This could have given us more information and shed light on Trump's crimes more quickly and comprehensively. That could have locked him up.

