Trump leans on anti-migrant rhetoric at latest Georgia rally as early voting puts state on knife's edge | US elections 2024





Donald Trump's final rally in Georgia filled the Atrium Health Amphitheater in the city of Macon on Sunday, with early voting results showing that supporters in the middle of the state could prove decisive in the final days of the election. 'election.

Trump was an hour and a half late to the event and wore a black and gold Make America Great Again cap. Sticking with familiar themes, the former president said he would invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1790, the law under which Japanese, Italian and German Americans were interned during World War II, and that he would apply the death penalty to undocumented immigrants who kill an American. .

The United States is now an occupied country. This represents thousands of people all over our cities.

Trump brought up the name of Minelys Mimi Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, who was murdered last week in Cornelia, Georgia. The suspect in the murder is in the United States illegally, Trump said.

The Rodriguez-Ramirez family took the stage.

I'm losing my daughter, but I'm not losing my faith, Carmen Rodriguez, Mimis' mother, said at Sunday's rally. Donald Trump is the best choice for the United States. I met Donald Trump in person. She is the most wonderful person I have seen.

More than 4 million Georgians voted earlier this year, in record numbers. Although turnout was slightly higher in metro Atlanta than in other parts of the state, the number of early voters was generally balanced between traditionally Democratic and Republican counties.

Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Macon, Georgia. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

Macon-Bibb County, where Trump's Sunday rally was held, voted almost two-to-one for Biden in 2020, but it is surrounded by rural counties that generally supported Trump in the same year. So far, turnout in the county has been about 10% lower than the state average.

Elsewhere, Trump called retired generals who worked for him stupid, naming former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, his former chief of staff John Kelly and former Secretary of Defense Defense James Mattis. Each of the retired generals has sharply criticized Trump, with Kelly last month calling Trump a fascist to the core.

With your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation, I will end the invasion of criminals coming into our country, Trump said. We were on the five yard line, maybe even the one yard line. That's really all you need to know: Kamala broke it and I'm going to fix it.

Georgia Republican Chairman Josh McKoon told rally attendees he authorized a federal lawsuit to block Fulton County election offices from remaining open over the weekend to accept mail-in ballots delivered by hand.

They decided they wanted to work overtime, McKoon said. We won't let them reach 2024 [into] 2020.

On Saturday, a Georgia judge rejected a Republican lawsuit seeking to prevent counties from keeping their offices open over the weekend to allow voters to cast their ballots in person.

Sunday's rally featured Herschel Walker, Trump's chosen senatorial pick who narrowly lost a challenge to Raphael Warnock in 2022 after a campaign marred by gaffes. It was Walker's first appearance at a Trump rally this year.

The Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, was conspicuous by his absence. Trump spent years antagonizing Kemp following the governor's refusal to accede to the former president's attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in Georgia. But Trump and Kemp recently appeared to reconcile, and the governor pledged his support for the former president. The two men appeared together at a stop near Augusta to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last month.

Kemp has not appeared at a Trump rally.

Speaker after speaker on Sunday referenced President Joe Biden's comment about Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden a week ago, during which a comedian called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage . Biden sparked outrage after appearing to call Trump supporters trash in response, a claim the president rejected.

Nevertheless, speaker after speaker addressed this trashy comment.

I can tell you right now, if that's what they consider trash, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones said, then I'll take that trash all day.

Representative Andrew Clyde said: There's an old saying. One man's trash is another man's treasure.

