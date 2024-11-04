Palace: Prabowo and Jokowi meet like two best friends, no particular agenda: National Okezone

JAKARTA – Head of the Presidential Communications Office Hasan Nasbi said that the meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a meeting between two friends. The second meeting was held in Solo on Sunday evening (03/11/2024),

“Especially for Solo, it is a meeting of two friends, yes, we can say that it is a meeting of two best friends,” Hasan said in his statement, Monday (04/11/2024).

“And indeed, Pak Prabowo came as a friend, not using a state car, it's true. He came as a friend to visit his friend, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo,” he continued.

Prabowo's presence, Hasan said, also surprised Jokowi. Hasan also revealed the conversation between Prabowo and Jokowi.

“It can also be seen in several videos on social media that Mr. Jokowi was quite surprised by Mr. Prabowo's arrival, saying: 'Why are you so tired of coming to Solo? Then Mr. Prabowo, Mr. President Prabowo, replied, “You are not tired, sir, you are using an airplane,” so it was indeed a meeting between two best friends,” he said .

The friendship between Jokowi and Prabowo, said Hasan, has attracted the attention of many parties, especially the public.

Despite this, Hasan said, there was no particular agenda for the meeting between the 8th President and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“So it’s something like that, there is no particular agenda, no busy agenda for the meeting between these two friends,” he clarified.

(kha)