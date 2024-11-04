You will pay Donald Trump's across-the-board tariffs if he is re-elected. Here is the proof





CNN New York —

If you're inclined to roll your eyes at the hushed academics who yell about the damage tariffs are doing to the economy, I get it. Tariff is just one of those words that makes your eyelids feel as heavy as your 9 a.m. undergraduate economics class.

But if you don't want to heed economists' many warnings about former President Trump's fringe economic plans, take it from the executives of the companies that make the products you buy: Prices will rise. It's hard to know how much and how quickly, but you can bet you'll need more money to pay for everyday goods if Trump implements sweeping tariffs.

If we get tariffs, we will pass those tariff costs on to the consumer, AutoZone CEO Philip Daniele said during a September earnings conference call.

AutoZone also won't need to wait for policies to be adopted, Daniele noted. Once they know the markup, we usually increase prices before that.

A quick overview of customs tariffs: this is a tax on imported products, clothing, shoes, toys, automobile parts, household appliances, etc. But the extra money does not come from foreign companies that produce these goods. The U.S. company that imports pays the money to the U.S. Treasury. And more often than not, that means you, the consumer, pay the fare.

This isn't speculation or theory, it's simply how tariffs work and we have the last six years of global trade to prove it.

In 2018, during his first term, Trump imposed tariffs of 30-50% on goods imported from China, forcing Beijing to retaliate with its own tariffs on US goods like aluminum, airplanes , cars, pork and soy. And since then, we have been engaged in a trade war with China.

You may not have noticed the changes all at once, and the pandemic arrived to disrupt supply chains and drive prices up even more. But several studies conclude that the cost of these tariffs was borne almost entirely by American consumers and businesses. At the end of 2019, the average American household was paying an average of nearly $500 more per year, according to one analysis.

This time around, if re-elected, Trump has proposed a 20% tariff on all US imports, something we've never seen before, and even higher tariffs of 60% against China and other major trading partners. This radical policy could cost average American households more than $2,600 a year, according to a study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Trump has repeatedly lied about this fact, claiming that foreign entities would pay the additional costs. The most generous interpretation of Trump's tariff plan would be that it is trying to force American companies to bring their overseas operations back to American soil, thereby creating jobs. But you don't need an MBA or economics degree to know that American labor is expensive, and that could drive up prices.

Even if tariffs could undo decades of globalization, they probably wouldn't have the effect Trump hoped for.

Just ask Timothy Boyle, CEO of Columbia Sportswear, who recently told investors that the argument that tariffs would improve domestic production of items such as shoes and clothing was disingenuous. The products we sell, including shoes and clothing, are among the highest taxed in the United States. Some products are subject to duties of up to almost 40%, which has not translated into increased investment in domestic production.

In an interview with The Washington Post last week, Boyle was more blunt, saying the company was already planning to raise prices. I'm buying stuff today for delivery next fall. So we're just going to deal with it and raise the prices. It will be very, very difficult to keep products affordable for Americans.

Of course, not all products would benefit from an immediate price increase. Larger companies with larger margins tend to be able to absorb at least part of the additional cost before passing it on to consumers.

Consider one of Trump's for-profit ventures, the Trump Bible, which the Associated Press revealed last month was the product of a printing company based in China (a fairly common practice in the publishing world, but nonetheless ironic for a politician who has spent years criticizing China's trade policies). The AP found that the $59.99 Trump Bibles cost less than $3 per book to print.

With that kind of markup, the Trump-owned company behind the Bibles could likely absorb the cost of the president's tariffs, as well as shipping and other costs, without raising prices.

And large companies like Walmart and Target can (and do) keep prices stable because, given their size, they are able to negotiate terms with their suppliers.

But small businesses, which employ about half the U.S. workforce, are not in the same situation. These are often narrow-margin, high-volume deals with less room to maneuver on pricing. Most of the time, this means companies either have to raise prices or drastically cut costs, and that's when the layoffs begin.

