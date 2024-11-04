Strongly condemn attack on Hindu temple in Canada: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the violence at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, near Toronto and said such actions would never weaken India's resolve. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4, 2024) strongly condemned the violence at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, near Toronto and said such actions would never weaken India's resolve. Commenting on the current diplomatic slowdown between the two sides, Mr. Modi also criticized recent reports of surveillance targeting Indian diplomats in Canada and called such actions cowardly. Mr Modis' comments came hours after the Foreign Ministry, amid anti-India protests and violence around the temple premises, said it remained deeply concerned about the safety and security of nationals Indians in Canada. I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, Modi said in a message. The issue was also taken up by the Congress party, whose senior leader Pawan Khera urged the Indian government to take up this issue very strongly with the Canadian authorities. The incident took place on Sunday when a pro-Khalistan crowd visited the Hindu Sabha temple which was hosting a consular camp that Indian diplomats had organized for recipients of Canadian and Indian life certificates. For the benefit of the beneficiaries, the high commission in Ottawa and the Indian missions had planned similar consular camps in several places in the country. The pro-Khalistan protesters chanted slogans against the Indian government and Mr Modi which quickly escalated into confrontation, with protesters resorting to violence and entering the temple premises. We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected against such attacks. We also expect those who engage in violence to be prosecuted, Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry's official spokesperson, said on Monday. Earlier, the Indian High Commission said that due to increased tension between the two sides, local police were informed in advance to take strict security measures for these events, which constitute a labor routine consular. Despite the disruptions, the Indian High Commission in Canada said the Brampton camp was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to Indian and Canadian applicants. The incident drew condemnation from prominent Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked the local police department for responding to the situation and said: Today's acts of violence at the 'Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton [Sunday] are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Mr. Trudeau also promised an investigation into this matter. Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya, who has been critical of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, condemned the incident and said it shows how deep and brazen Khalistan violent extremism has become in Canada. I am beginning to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that, in addition to the Canadian political apparatus, the Khalistanis have actually infiltrated our law enforcement agencies, he said. -he declared. Mr. Arya called on Hindu Canadians to step up their efforts, assert their rights and hold politicians accountable. His remark about law enforcement infiltration alludes to allegations that Canadian police acted unprofessionally in dealing with pro-Khalistan protesters. Sunday's developments further added to the war of words between the two sides after Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison told members of the Canadian Parliament on October 29 that Canada's Interior Minister Union, Amit Shah, was involved in a plot to kill Canadian citizens. The allegations against Mr Shah sparked an angry response from the ministry which refuted Mr Morrison's reports as absurd and baseless. On Saturday, the ministry revealed that some Indian consular officials had recently been informed that Canadian authorities had placed them under audio and video surveillance. Mr. Jaiswal had described this as harassment and intimidation of Indian diplomats. This action by the Canadian government worsens the situation and is inconsistent with established diplomatic norms and practices, he said. The mention of Mr. Shah's name during a parliamentary procedure constitutes the latest twist in the episode of high tension in relations between India and Canada which began in September 2023 when Mr. Trudeau informed the House of the Commons in Ottawa that Indian agents were involved. in the June 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan preacher Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

