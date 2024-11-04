Politics
Boris Johnson doesn't believe Trump will abandon Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, he will not allow Russia to win the full-scale war against Ukraine.
Source: European truthciting an interview Johnson gave to CNN
Details: The former British prime minister said that simply continuing Joe Biden's current policy towards Ukraine “is not enough, even if Kamala [Harris] won”.
Advertisement:
Recalling his meetings with Trump while he was British foreign secretary, Johnson added: “On a lot of key issues – when it came to Iran, Syria, Ukraine, Russia or Putin – he [Trump] was very, very strong.”
Quote: “I hear what people are saying. And to say that I'm not concerned would clearly be false. I'm very concerned. But I believe, based on what Donald Trump has done in the past, that he will be robust .”
Johnson believes that Trump, driven by his ambition to “make America great again,” would not want to begin his presidential term by “basically allowing the Soviet empire to become great again.”
Last month, Boris Johnson said Trump's unpredictability would have been enough to deter Vladimir Putin from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Background: Trump made clear during his election campaign that he would stop or significantly reduce military aid to Ukraine if he won on November 5, and also refused to state that he wanted Ukraine to win the war .
