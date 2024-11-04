Trump says I shouldn't have left the White House, despite losing the 2020 election | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said two days before the presidential election that he should never have left the White House after his 2020 defeat and joked that he would accept journalists being shot, airing grievances which overshadowed his lines of attack against Kamala Harris.

The former president's campaign closing themes at a rally in Lititz, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, brought him full circle with his 2016 campaign that attacked news media and his 2020 campaign which was defined by his attempts to overturn the result.

Trump stayed on message during the first part of his remarks, but couldn't help but return to resentments he's held onto for years, calling Democrats demonic and bemoaning the 2020 election, an issue that draws bad polls and his aides have said privately that they think he has. convinced to give up.

We had the most secure border in the history of our country the day I left, Trump said. I shouldn't have left, I mean honestly, we did so well, we had such a good time, he said before abruptly stopping.

The remark reflects what Trump said to aides and allies following his 2020 election defeat, a defeat he never conceded, and how he attended at least one meeting at the end of his first mandate where he reflected on refusing to leave the white party. House, a person familiar with the matter said.

At one point, Trump also congratulated himself for going off-script, a surprising moment that reflects how he has become increasingly uninhibited, perhaps because the fatigue of doing multiple rallies a day has inexorably wreaks havoc.

Once Trump started the 2020 election, he couldn't stop. He revived debunked conspiracy theories from 2020 and again suggested that voting machines would be hacked and that efforts to extend voting hours in Pennsylvania, which his own team advocated, amounted to fraud.

Trump also spent time at the rally attacking a series of recent polls, including a Des Moines Register poll in Iowa that placed him three points behind Harris. Harris is not widely expected to win Iowa, but it could be indicative of her momentum in the final days.

You're really causing damage, like you're doing with this person in Iowa, Trump said of the Selzer poll conducted Saturday for the Des Moines Register. This is called deletion. They delete. And it should actually be illegal.

The Guardian reported that Trump aides are optimistic about his chances, even as they admit they have no real idea of ​​how must-win states like Pennsylvania will shake out on Election Day. Part of the confidence comes from internal polls that show Trump could win five of seven battlegrounds.

The series of grievances expanded to revive an old favorite he started while in office: lambasting the news media and suggesting he would have no concerns about journalists are shot in the event of another assassination attempt against him.

To get to me, someone would have to shoot down the fake news, and that doesn't bother me much, because it doesn't bother me. It doesn't bother me, Trump said from behind bulletproof glass, as some supporters in the crowd laughed and jeered.

Hours after the rally, as Trump traveled to Kinston, North Carolina, for his second of three campaign stops for the day, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, claimed in a statement that the comments were intended to be an effort to ensure the well-being of citizens. the news media.

President Trump spoke brilliantly about two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that nearly killed him, a topic the media constantly talks about and jokes about, according to the release.

President Trump was saying that the media were in danger, in the sense that they were protecting him and, therefore, were themselves in great danger and should also have had a protective glass shield. There can be no other interpretation of what was said, he added.

