Conformity rather than freedom: the rise of a culture of conformity over X in Türkiye

In her recent Lawfare article, “The Rise of the Compliant Speech Platform,” Stanford researcher Daphne Keller argues that online platforms could benefit from over-compliance with regulations such as data privacy to reduce complexity and risk, believing it is worth avoiding trouble. In contrast, taking a similar “more than necessary” approach to speech regulation may lead to more problematic results. This excessive adherence to speech governance could suppress lawful expression, creating unintended consequences for free speech on these platforms. For example, presenting content moderation as a standardized or unconditional compliance function may encourage governments to pressure online platforms to remove lawful speech under the guise of regulating their systems.

This phenomenon is a reality in Turkey, where online platforms are closely monitored by the government and subject to arbitrary interventions, including recent bans on Instagram, Roblox, Wattpad, etc. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan even called platform content moderation practices digital fascism. In this environment, platforms can move towards a culture of compliance to avoid conflicts with authorities to the detriment of the marketplace of ideas. This trend is evident at X (formerly Twitter) following the Elon Musk takeover, where compliance pressures increasingly translate into restrictive content moderation practices.

On October 20, 2024, Turkish cleric and scholar Fethullah Gülen died. In the past, Gülen and his movement have been praised by the Turkish government for their contributions to education and their efforts to foster interfaith and intercultural dialogue. However, over the past decade they have faced many challenges. unproven accusations government, including orchestrating a corruption investigation in 2013 and being involved in the failed coup attempt of July 2016. Despite the lack of evidence, they faced a severe repression by the authorities. Unsurprisingly, this oppressive environment impacts the regulation of speech, where any criticism of the government is unwelcome and can lead to decisions to remove content or block access by the Information Technology Authority and of Communications (ICTA), with criminal investigations against critics becoming increasingly common.

After Gülen's death, Turkish authorities began investigating people who expressed condolences to the cleric on social media or traditional media. Kazim Gulecyuz, editor-in-chief of Turkeys New Asia newspaper, was arrested for expressing his condolences to X. Likewise, Aysin Komitgan, journalist and editor-in-chief of the local newspaper Today in Bursawas detained then fired after simply stating, “May he rest in peace,” which was described as spreading terrorist propaganda. According to a announcement By Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on October 22, 2024, similar allegations of “spreading terrorist propaganda” were made against 177 social media users who shared posts praising Gülen or his movement after the death of the religious. The same day, more than 100 accounts belonging to Turkish journalists and activists, as well as several media outlets, had their X accounts. blocked in Türkiye.

The decision to block access to X accounts was issued by the 1st Criminal Justice of the Peace of Ankara at the request of ICTA, citing the need to protect national security and public order. This decision invoked the emergency procedure described in Article 8/A of the Internet Law, which allows the ICTA to issue both content removal and access blocking orders if a delay presents a risk to life or property, national security, public order, public health. , or crime prevention. This law had already been used to block Wikipedia for more than two years, and although it was not clearly announced, it was also used to block access to Instagram a few months ago.

Kemal Simsek, a human rights activist in exile, was among those whose X account was subject to a decision to block access. He received an email from X containing a two-page document describing the decision to block access, which stipulated that X had to comply within four hours. The decision does not specify which tweet is considered a violation of national security or public order; instead, he claimed that his entire account undermined national security or public order, without providing details of the reasoning or criteria used. Furthermore, the decision did not impose a time limit on the access restriction; instead, it imposed an indefinite access block.

Like many journalists and activists whose X accounts have been blocked in Turkey, Simsek called out commitment to freedom of expression.

Freedom of expression and criticism, within internationally accepted limits, is a fundamental democratic right. Yet authoritarian regimes, intolerant of dissent, exploit their regulatory frameworks to arbitrarily limit these freedoms on platforms like X. Companies that uphold democratic values ​​must not allow this. As a human rights defender with 15 years of experience on Twitter and a significant number of followers, I cannot accept restrictions on my account without good reason. I urge Xs leadership to defend accounts and posts that do not violate international law against authoritarian control, even if it means facing challenges.

Indeed, X can find support in the jurisprudence of the Turkish Constitutional Courts, which had already warned in the case of Wikimedia Inc. Foundation and others that a broad interpretation of legal grounds such as maintaining national security and public order could lead to arbitrary practices and violations of freedom of expression (88-89). The Court further clarified that decisions to block access must be treated as exceptional measures; otherwise, they risk creating a chilling effect that seriously restricts freedom of expression (74-75). Furthermore, the Court noted that a blanket ban on access to an entire website, especially when imposed for an indefinite period, constitutes a highly disproportionate interference not only for the speaker but also for the recipients of information (92-96), reasoning which could similarly apply to access. -indefinite blocking of entire X accounts rather than specifically targeting individual tweets or content.

It appears that X has adopted a culture of compliance under the leadership of Elon Musk, at least when it comes to requests or interventions from Turkish authorities. This trend also dates back to events surrounding the 2023 presidential elections. Just days before the election, then-Twitter limit access to accounts linked to the political opposition or to whistleblowers who have criticized President Erdogan in response to a legal request to the social media site. In response to backlash from civil society, particularly direct criticism from Bloomberg columnist Matt Yglesias, Musk defended Twitter's restrictive measures arguing: Has your brain fallen out of your head, Yglesias? The choice is either to limit Twitter in its entirety or to limit access to certain tweets. Which one do you want? Musk presented his rationale as a trolley problem, suggesting a binary choice. However, this framing does not take other options into account. Twitter could have requested judicial intervention to enforce freedom of expression, a course of action highlighted by Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, in the same thread. The platform could also have allowed its users to exercise legal recourse by providing the information necessary for the procedure. Twitter could also have improved its transparency report by providing more detailed information on the content and scope of the requests made by the Turkish authorities. Yet Twitter has taken neither of these paths, choosing compliance over defending free speech.

It would be naive to believe that government intervention or political pressure will not occur when it takes control of the most widely used online platform for expressive content, especially assuming that the bird is released. Today, X is used by Turkish authorities to suppress lawful speech, under the guise of complying with the Internet regulatory framework. This situation endangers the plurality of voices and silences dissent, leading to the transition from a market of ideas to a place of certain ideas. In other words, even if we accept Musk's premise, the result is that the bird is either grounded or sent back to its cage.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely those of the author, do not reflect or express the views or opinions of its employer or affiliates, and should not be relied upon as legal advice.