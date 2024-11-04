Politics
Robert Jenrick accepts role in Kemi Badenoch's top team
Robert Jenrick has accepted the role of shadow justice secretary in Kemi Badenoch's senior team, according to BBC reports.
The new Conservative leader is also expected to appoint Dame Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary and Mel Stride as shadow chancellor.
Dame Priti, Stride and Jenrick were all candidates against Badenoch in the Tory leadership race, with Badenoch beating Jenrick in the final round.
The BBC had been told there had been “back and forth” over a number of positions and that Jenrick had been offered several roles in the shadow cabinet before accepting one.
Earlier, a conservative source said: “Kemi just doesn't like Rob. She thinks all his talk about her and having policies has done her lasting damage with the right and voters reformed.
“It will only collapse further.”
The two men clashed in the final weeks of the leadership campaign, with Jenrick accusing Badenoch for being “disrespectful” to Conservative members by failing to spell out policies.
Badenoch said she would not have used the word and, defending her own approach, said she would not make a promise “unless I know how I'm going to keep it”.
In his victory speech on Saturday, Badenoch praised Jenricks' “energy and determination”, adding: “You and I know we don't disagree on much, and I have no doubt that that you have a key role to play in our party. for many years to come. »
Jenrick in turn congratulated his opponent on his victory and urged conservatives to unite behind the new leader.
A formal announcement of the makeup of Badenoch's full shadow cabinet is expected before its first meeting on Tuesday.
Former Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott has been given the role of shadow education secretary, while Neil O'Brien is named shadow education minister.
Trott and O'Brien have previously appeared in their new roles in the House of Commons on Education Questions.
Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson have also been named co-chairs of the Conservative Party, according to BBC reports.
This follows the appointment of Castle Point MP Dame Rebecca Harris as Conservative Chief Whip on Sunday evening.
New Shadow Foreign Minister Dame Priti has represented the Witham constituency in Essex since 2010 and has served in several government departments during the Conservatives' tenure.
She was forced to resign as International Development Secretary in 2017 following unauthorized meetings with Israeli officials, but was brought back into government by Boris Johnson, who gave her the top job as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Interior.
At the Interior Ministry, she launched the Rwandan policy, which aimed to deter people from crossing the Channel in small boats by deporting them to the East African country, but which was later abandoned by the new Labor government.
A strong supporter of Brexit, she is considered to be on the right of the party. On the other hand, Mel Stride comes more from the left.
Like Dame Priti, he joined Parliament in 2010, winning the Mid Devon constituency, and has served in several government departments.
A close ally of Rishi Sunak, he was given the role of Work and Pensions Secretary and, during the general election, was given frequent media appearances.
Trott has been MP for Sevenoaks in Kent since 2019 and was number two at the Treasury under Jeremy Hunt when he was chancellor.
Neil O'Brien has been MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston since 2017 and was most recently Minister for Health. He resigned from Sunak's government in November 2023 and took a more critical stance on the then prime minister from the backbench.
While Trott and Huddleston supported Badenoch in the leadership, O'Brien had supported his rival Jenrick.
The current Labor government has 120 ministers, meaning the Conservatives may struggle to keep up with all the posts given they only have 121 MPs.
Former Home Secretary and defeated leadership candidate James Cleverly last week ruled out being part of the shadow cabinet, tell the FT he had been “liberated” after 16 years on the political front line and was now “not particularly in the mood to be confined to a narrow band again”.
Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, former Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, former Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell and former Environment Secretary Steve Barclay have also said they would return to the benches. backbenchers and would not serve in the new shadow cabinet.
