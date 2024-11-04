India's Narendra Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada





NEW DELHI – The Indian and Canadian prime ministers condemned the violence that erupted on Sunday during a hindu temple near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Videos posted on social media appeared to show people hitting each other with flagpoles and throwing punches in the Toronto suburb of Brampton. It is not clear who incited the violence and Reuters could not independently verify what happened. The incident came weeks after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats, linking them to the 2023 assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. He accused the Indian government of waging a vast campaign against South Asian dissidents in Canada, which New Delhi denies. Peel local police said Monday that three people were facing criminal charges following Sunday's protest, without providing further details. “Several illegal acts continue to be actively investigated,” police said in a statement. I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

November 4, 2024“/> Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong statement on X on Monday. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. The cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats are equally appalling,” Modi said. “Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” he said. His Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said on Sunday that the “acts of violence” were unacceptable. India accused Trudeau of pursuing a “political agenda” in their dispute and responded to Ottawa's expulsion of its diplomats by expelling six Canadian diplomats. The North America-based activist group Sikhs for Justice said Sunday that “pro-Khalistan Sikhs who were peacefully protesting… were violently attacked by a group of Indo-Canadians.” Indian media reported that an Indian consular camp there had been targeted by the violence. The foreign ministry in New Delhi said the violence was carried out by “extremists and separatists”. The department said it remained “deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.” (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; editing by Caroline Stauffer and Gareth Jones)

