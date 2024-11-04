Bushra Bibi tearfully appeals to court, slams Imran Khan's unfair conviction





Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, broke down in tears during a hearing at the Islamabad District Magistrate's Court, denouncing what she described as the “unjust condemnation” of herself and her imprisoned husband. . Appearing before Magistrate Afzal Majoka, Bushra Bibi sought bail for Khan in six cases and for herself in a separate case filed at various police stations in Tarnol, Karachi Corporation, Ramna, Secretariat and Kohsar.

In an emotional statement, Bushra Bibi lamented: “Over the past nine months, I have faced injustice at the hands of those who were supposed to serve justice. I and the PTI founder were unjustly convicted. » Struggling to hold back tears, she added: “There is no justice here; I did not come to seek justice. »

Expressing frustration with her legal representation, she said all lawyers, including her own, “are just wasting time.” She questioned the court's empathy, saying: “The person inside [prison]- is he not human? No judge sees this? » Declaring her disillusionment, she announced that she would not return to court, calling it “a place without justice”.

Bushra Bibi said she had her blanket and other personal items ready in her car, ready to return to prison if the court ordered it.

Released from jail last month after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case by the Islamabad High Court, Bushra Bibi is currently at large, while Imran Khan remains detained in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi. The two men were convicted on January 31 and both sentenced to 14 years in prison on allegations of possessing and selling state gifts, a charge they continue to deny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/04-Nov-2024/bushra-bibi-tearfully-appeals-in-court-decries-unjust-sentencing-of-imran-khan

