Prabowo-Jokowi meeting considered politically charged, discussing regional elections?





Lingkar.co – President Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo held a meeting in Solo, Central Java, Sunday (03/11/2024). Prabowo's visit to Jokowi's private residence comes after the former Indonesian defense minister paid a working visit to Merauke, Papua, on Sunday afternoon. According to political communication observer Hendri Satrio, there was a discussion on political strategies during the meeting. The founder of the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute said that the meeting between Prabowo and Jokowi These events took place during the 2024 regional elections. Apart from this, several issues have also been hotly discussed recently, such as government and corruption cases. “Perhaps we could discuss the regional elections, discuss the cabinet, or maybe also talk about the National Solidarity Movement (GSN) which has just been formed,” Hendri said, quoted by Antara, Monday (11/ 04/2024). He therefore considered that this opportunity was not an ordinary meeting between two national figures, but rather one that showed the dynamic relationship between the two figures. He also did not deny that many people thought Prabowo was still in Jokowi's shadow because of this meeting. However, he believes that Prabowo is a sovereign leader without being influenced by previous leaders. “I still give Pak Prabowo the opportunity to continue leading his cabinet and government for the next 100 days,” he said. Meanwhile, Head of the Presidential Palace Communications Office Hasan Nasbi said that the moment President Prabowo Subianto met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in Solo was a meeting between two friends. “Especially for Solo, it's a meeting between two friends only. “Yes, we can say it was a meeting between two best friends,” Hasan said. Hasan also pointed out that because he came to meet as a friend, the president did not use a state car with the license plate RI-1 or the white Maung car usually used as a head of state. “Don’t use the attributes of a state car. “I came as a friend to visit his friend, the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo,” Hasan said.

