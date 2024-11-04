US presidential election unlikely to revitalize relations with Turkey

The outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election is unlikely to have much impact on tepid relations between Washington and Ankara, although personal chemistry could help improve relations, experts say.

The closeness of yesteryear, when the United States and Turkey saw each other as indispensable allies, is long gone.

After a recent prolonged period of introspection and crises, the two NATO allies have settled into an uneasy, if formal, alliance in which they agree to disagree on many issues while maintaining an open dialogue.

“Today it seems that the two countries have decided to agree on some issues, disagree on others and seek areas of cooperation,” he told Agence France -Soner aaptay Press, Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Areas of collaboration could include Africa, “where Turkey has built its influence, and Muslim Eurasia, where Turkey has historical influence,” he said.

But many problems have deteriorated the links. Among them, in 2019, Washington withdrew Ankara from its F-35 fighter jet program in retaliation for Turkey's decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.

Turkey has also long harbored a grudge against Washington's alliance with a Kurdish militia in its fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and the Levant in Syria.

Ankara's binary foreign policy choices have infuriated Washington, including its ties to Russia and China and its refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow.

A bridge too far?

In a Brookings Institution commentary, Non-resident senior researcher Rich Outzen said U.S.-Turkey relations have always had difficulties, but now there is a sense that things are too complicated to resolve.

“A view has spread in Washington centered on the assumption that U.S.-Turkey tensions may not be worth resolving,” he wrote.

“According to this view, Washington has little to gain by addressing Turkish concerns, Ankara cannot or will not transact in good faith, or has adopted positions so irreconcilable with American interests and Westerners that there is no point in trying.”

Outgoing US President Joe Biden's reluctance to speak with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has not helped.

Biden fell out of favor with Erdoan when he called him an “autocrat” in an interview with The New York Times in 2020, before Biden was elected president.

While the two leaders have spoken numerous times at international summits or by telephone, Biden has never visited Turkey or welcomed Erdoan to the White House. A visit to the White House tentatively scheduled for May has been postponed.

Tensions eased in January when Ankara lifted its veto of Sweden's NATO bid and Washington approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. But that momentum stalled and the rift between Erdoan and Biden widened over Israel's conduct in the Gaza war.

Turkish officials are refusing to say who they would prefer to win the next US presidential election, but some experts suggest Donald Trump, who was in power from 2016 to 2020, could be preferred to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, given personal relationships of the Republican candidate. with Erdoan.

“No positive memories”

From a broader perspective, some believe it would be “more beneficial” for Turkey if Democrats remained in power in the United States, said foreign policy analyst Serkan Demirta.

“Supporters of an administration led by Kamala Harris claim that the Trump era has left no positive memories in Turkish-American relations,” he told AFP.

“Trump's deep crises and attacks on the Turkish economy have placed Ankara in a very difficult situation.”

In 2018, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Turkey's justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor, causing the Turkish lira to fall to an all-time low. Trump's support for Israel could also create problems as the Middle East teeters on the brink of full-blown conflict.

“A possible Trump victory is considered risky for Ankara amid the growing risk of conflict between Israel and Iran,” Demirta said.

In an interview published in the Hrriyet daily on Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the outcome of the US elections could worsen regional tensions. “Depending on the outcome of the US elections, [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu’s expansionist strategy in the region could intensify,” he said, apparently referring to a Trump victory.

When Trump was in office, he had a personal relationship with Erdoan, who visited the White House in 2017 and 2019. Trump agreed to visit Turkey in 2018, but never made the trip.

Although “presidential chemistry” – or lack thereof – would likely impact future relationships, it is unlikely to change the terms of the relationship,” aaptay said.

Agence France-Presse