Politics
US presidential election unlikely to revitalize relations with Turkey
The outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election is unlikely to have much impact on tepid relations between Washington and Ankara, although personal chemistry could help improve relations, experts say.
The closeness of yesteryear, when the United States and Turkey saw each other as indispensable allies, is long gone.
After a recent prolonged period of introspection and crises, the two NATO allies have settled into an uneasy, if formal, alliance in which they agree to disagree on many issues while maintaining an open dialogue.
“Today it seems that the two countries have decided to agree on some issues, disagree on others and seek areas of cooperation,” he told Agence France -Soner aaptay Press, Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Areas of collaboration could include Africa, “where Turkey has built its influence, and Muslim Eurasia, where Turkey has historical influence,” he said.
But many problems have deteriorated the links. Among them, in 2019, Washington withdrew Ankara from its F-35 fighter jet program in retaliation for Turkey's decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.
Turkey has also long harbored a grudge against Washington's alliance with a Kurdish militia in its fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and the Levant in Syria.
Ankara's binary foreign policy choices have infuriated Washington, including its ties to Russia and China and its refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow.
A bridge too far?
In a Brookings Institution commentary, Non-resident senior researcher Rich Outzen said U.S.-Turkey relations have always had difficulties, but now there is a sense that things are too complicated to resolve.
“A view has spread in Washington centered on the assumption that U.S.-Turkey tensions may not be worth resolving,” he wrote.
“According to this view, Washington has little to gain by addressing Turkish concerns, Ankara cannot or will not transact in good faith, or has adopted positions so irreconcilable with American interests and Westerners that there is no point in trying.”
Outgoing US President Joe Biden's reluctance to speak with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has not helped.
Biden fell out of favor with Erdoan when he called him an “autocrat” in an interview with The New York Times in 2020, before Biden was elected president.
While the two leaders have spoken numerous times at international summits or by telephone, Biden has never visited Turkey or welcomed Erdoan to the White House. A visit to the White House tentatively scheduled for May has been postponed.
Tensions eased in January when Ankara lifted its veto of Sweden's NATO bid and Washington approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. But that momentum stalled and the rift between Erdoan and Biden widened over Israel's conduct in the Gaza war.
Turkish officials are refusing to say who they would prefer to win the next US presidential election, but some experts suggest Donald Trump, who was in power from 2016 to 2020, could be preferred to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, given personal relationships of the Republican candidate. with Erdoan.
“No positive memories”
From a broader perspective, some believe it would be “more beneficial” for Turkey if Democrats remained in power in the United States, said foreign policy analyst Serkan Demirta.
“Supporters of an administration led by Kamala Harris claim that the Trump era has left no positive memories in Turkish-American relations,” he told AFP.
“Trump's deep crises and attacks on the Turkish economy have placed Ankara in a very difficult situation.”
In 2018, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Turkey's justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor, causing the Turkish lira to fall to an all-time low. Trump's support for Israel could also create problems as the Middle East teeters on the brink of full-blown conflict.
“A possible Trump victory is considered risky for Ankara amid the growing risk of conflict between Israel and Iran,” Demirta said.
In an interview published in the Hrriyet daily on Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the outcome of the US elections could worsen regional tensions. “Depending on the outcome of the US elections, [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu’s expansionist strategy in the region could intensify,” he said, apparently referring to a Trump victory.
When Trump was in office, he had a personal relationship with Erdoan, who visited the White House in 2017 and 2019. Trump agreed to visit Turkey in 2018, but never made the trip.
Although “presidential chemistry” – or lack thereof – would likely impact future relationships, it is unlikely to change the terms of the relationship,” aaptay said.
Agence France-Presse
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/04/us-presidential-election-unlikely-to-revitalize-turkey-tie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yorktown reaches its fourth straight field hockey tournament final
- Social relationships help drive abnormal blood eating in vampire bats
- Arena is looking forward to a new challenge as coach of the San Jose Earthquakes
- Joe Biden spoke with the future US president to prepare for the transition of power
- Tarleton Tennis Lorca will compete in the ITA Conference Masters Championship on Thursday
- Trump's election victory marks a sea change in American politics
- PM Modi calls US President-elect Donald Trump and congratulates him on his victory
- UK house prices expected to soar by 25% over the next five years
- College Football Week 11 2024 Predictions, Best Bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
- What Donald Trump's victory means for Ukraine, the Middle East, Russia and the UK | BBC News
- Hear which swing Harris is confident of winning the campaign
- Disclosure Restructuring Paper – Earthquake Recovery and Public Health Preparedness Project