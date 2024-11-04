Expert explains: Harris or Trump, who China favors as US president, and why | News explained





It may be true that every four years the whole world eagerly awaits the outcome of the US presidential elections. But some countries have higher stakes than others. As the White House once again prepares for a new presidency, China is among the countries closely monitoring the situation, and speculation is rife as to which of the two candidates, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, will be favored by Beijing.

In the United States, David Rennie, geopolitical editor of the main magazine The economistpredicted that China would welcome a Trump victory. In a video clip released on November 2, Rennie based his prediction on three factors: trade, security and predictability.

Interestingly, on the same day, China's leading digital news daily Guancha.cn broadcast a live panel discussion with two of China's leading experts on US-China relations: Professor Huang Jing of Shanghai Foreign Affairs University and Professor Jin Canrong of Beijing People's University. Experts mostly agree that a Trump 2.0 administration would be easier for Beijing to manage. Contrary to the official Chinese position that Beijing has no preference for either a Republican or a Democratic victory, popular opinion on social media and opinion articles in mainstream media are in favor of Trump ( more than the Republican Party) compared to Harris. Let's understand why. China, “number one adversary” In its October 17 issue, The economist quoted a senior Chinese Communist Party official, Jia Qingguo, as saying that China would prefer Harris over Trump as the next US president, given that bilateral relations have deteriorated sharply during the latter's presidency. Jia serves on the Standing Committee of the national advisory body Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a central part of the CCP's united front system. Both in popular discourse and in academia in China, the broad consensus is that a Republican or Democratic victory will not fundamentally improve U.S.-China relations. But Shao Shanbo, a Hong Kong-based academic, argued in a recent column in mainland Chinese media that the above common view is both biased and inconsistent. The similarities between the two sides are that both view China as the number one adversary. However, there are some differences between the two candidates in this basic consensus, as they have different views on the situation of the United States and its role on the international stage. And this will be important in their respective policies towards China, said Shao Shanbo. From the perspective of China's security, as well as Xi Jinping's ambition to establish China as the leading power in the Asia-Pacific region, if Trump is elected, Beijing will likely benefit from (mis)management United States International. reports. In a recent policy paper, Professor Michael Fox of the Royal Institute of International Affairs-Chatham House in London said: “China views Trump's election with some schadenfreude, as it believes it casts a shadow over relations of America with allies like South Korea. Japan and the Philippines. According to Shao Shanbo, China is well aware of Trump's fickle and extreme personality, but his America First and MAGA slogans mean [he] wants America to reduce its global responsibilities. And this will be beneficial to China's strategic interests in Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ePsUPK0g70 Several Chinese commentators have cited the Financial Times report last August that claimed the European Commission had already established a dedicated team of officials to prepare for Donald Trump's potential return to the White House. US-China Business and Commerce During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump claimed that China had grown by harming the economic interests of the United States. He promised a trade war with China, which he delivered. This time around, Trump remains predictably consistent in asserting that China's growth dynamic relies on the theft of intellectual property rights and unfair trade practices that harm U.S. interests. Harris' position, in line with the Joe Biden years, is that China's rise will challenge American and Western values ​​and, therefore, China must be prevented from continuing its development in high-tech areas. technology, military prowess, especially its key economic links with naval power, etc. The Putin factor In his newspaper, Fox warned of a deal with Putin, targeting Iran. If Donald Trump wins in November and keeps his word, America could add to global uncertainty and deliver diplomatic victories to its rivals. For most experts on strategic affairs in China, this is precisely why Beijing is hoping for a Trump victory. In addition to attempting to appease Russian leader Vladimir Putin between 2016 and 2020, Trump repeatedly called for an end to Biden's war in Ukraine. Moreover, coupled with his boasting of a personal relationship with Putin, Trump's latest claim in the final stage of the campaign is to break up the Beijing-Moscow alliance. In an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump accused Biden, saying they [Biden administration] allowed Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and others to unite. I want to break them (China and Russia). To this, Shan Shaobo reacted by saying: “With the election of Trump, it is still possible that relations between the United States and Russia will improve, which is not bad from the point of view of China. But such a turnaround in Russian-American relations is impossible under the Harris administration. Does Taiwan If elected, Harris will likely implement the Biden administration's policy of attaching great importance to the strategic role of the first island chain in the Pacific and using Taiwan to provoke China. On the contrary, most Chinese experts agree that Trump has a different approach towards Taiwan. He has said in the past that Taiwan not only does not concern the core interests of the United States, but that it [Taiwan] also has no role in geopolitics. Many in Taiwan, however, argue that U.S. policy toward the island has remained consistent under the Trump and Biden presidencies. According to Claus Soong, a Taiwan analyst, the Trump administration arguably set the tone for high-level engagement with Taiwan that was echoed by the Biden administration, for example, with the 2022 visit of Nancy, then president of the United States House of Representatives. Pelosi. This continuity shows that the fight against China will remain a central political priority, whether a Republican or a Democrat is in power. In summary, no external factor or foreign policy issue will determine the outcome of the November 5 vote. But Donald Trump told American voters that he would not continue to spend almost a quarter of his budget if he is re-elected. of global GDP, American taxpayer money goes to defend other people's wars, including in Ukraine, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, West Asia, etc. This explains why China is closely monitoring the election results. It is no coincidence that Xi called a crucial meeting of the CCP politburo from November 5 to 8.

