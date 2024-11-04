PM Modi launches campaign for BJP in Jharkhand; dubs JMM-Congress coalition 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' | News from India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on INDIA bloc partners as he addressed two rallies ahead of the elections. Jharkhand . The BJP's election campaign is in full swing with the Prime Minister's visit coming a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three rallies in the state.

“JMM lets infiltrators for political purposes”

At both the rallies, Prime Minister Modi accused the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand of allowing people from Bangladesh to infiltrate and endangering the state's tribal population. PM Modi termed the JMM-Congress coalition to be “alliance of infiltrators and a “slave of the mafia”.

The Prime Minister's remarks come as the BJP has been relentlessly attacking the Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in the state and changing the demography. “Bangladeshi infiltration is causing sharp decline in tribal population in Jharkhand. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is encouraging it for small political gains,” Union Home Minister Amit said on Sunday Shah, during a rally in Ghatshila.

The Prime Minister said that only BJP can guarantee Jharkhand 'suvidha', 'suraksha', 'sthirta' and 'samriddhi', calling it 'Modi guarantee'.

“The appeasement policy has reached its peak in Jharkhand, where the JMM-led coalition is working to support Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the tribal population of Jharkhand will decline. This is a threat to society tribal and the country,” PM Modi said.

“JMM-Cong disrespected Champai Soren”



Prime Minister Modi said the Congress and its allies intended to keep the tribal community “poor and destitute” for a long time, while the BJP was committed to eliminating poverty from Jharkhand. Further, he accused the ruling JMM of disrespecting former chief minister Champai Soren and former JMM member, who recently joined the BJP.

“What did these people (JMM) do to Champai Soren ji…these people left no stone unturned to insult a son of the tribe. Those for whom nothing is bigger than their family, how will they take care of you? Such selfish parties have to learn a good lesson Moreover, he exuded confidence that the people of the state see him and are keen to bring the BJP back to power in the state.

Champai Soren, often called the 'Tiger of Kolhan', joined the BJP after an internal conflict erupted within the JMM over “insults and humiliations” by the party. He also claimed that he was placed under surveillance by the Jharkhand government in Delhi, Kolkata, which strengthened his resolve to join the BJP.

“The BJP can save the identity of the tribes and control infiltration in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana,” he had said.

Previously, he was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, soon after Hemant Soren resigned as CM before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. In less than two months, Soren had to step aside to allow Hemant Soren to return to the chair following the latter's release on bail in this case.

Champai Soren is now set to fight from Seraikela, which he has won six times since 1991. Champai is also working hard as he won Seraikela by a margin of just over 15,000 votes in 2019.

PM Modi slams Congress for 'derogatory remarks' against women

PM Modi also pointed the finger at the Congress-led INDIA bloc for its silence over Shiv Sena chief Arvind Sawant's 'imported maal' against Shaina NC, a BJP leader who switched sides to the faction Shinde Sena to contest November 20 elections in Maharashtra.

The opposition used “foul language” against a woman leader,” PM Modi said.

“Mothers and daughters are in shock and the people of the state will teach them a lesson,” the Prime Minister said, also pointing the finger at another Congress incident as “humiliating”. Sita Soren BJP candidate and sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Prime Minister also drew parallels between the barbarity of the British before independence and the Congress, which he said practiced the same with the “blood of the tribes” of Jharkhand. “In the 1980s, when the Congress was in power in both Bihar and Delhi and Jharkhand was then part of Bihar – Gua Goli Kaand happened – the kind of barbarity that the British committed here, the Congress did the same with the blood of the tribes.”

PM Modi also accused the grand old party of not fulfilling its promises and said he was shocked to see that even the Mallikarjun Kharge Congress also accepted that the Congress's false promises would destroy states.

“Government employees had to protest to get their DA and salaries in Himachal Pradesh. People of Telangana are suffering because of Congress's false promises… I am shocked to see that even Mallikarjun Kharge Congress has also agreed that the false promises of the Congress promises will destroy the states. That is why you should not trust the false promises of the Congress,” PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren, who held his own rally, countered the BJP's allegation that the JMM government is providing “shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators” and asked how the Center could allow the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, to land and seek refuge in India.

“Please tell us on what basis you allowed the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh to land in India and seek asylum. The infiltrators from Bangladesh are entering India through the BJP-ruled states. They say so themselves,” Soren said at an election rally in Garhwa. Assembly headquarters on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's visit is the first since the announcement of the legislative elections, which are expected to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

