Harris, Trump both come to Pittsburgh today as campaigns wrap up before Election Day





Harris and Trump visit Pittsburgh to share final message on eve of Election Day

Harris and Trump visit Pittsburgh to share final message on eve of Election Day 03:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both coming to Pittsburgh today as each candidate makes their final campaign run before Election Day.

Both candidates have made numerous trips to Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania in recent weeks in hopes of winning Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes in the election.

Pennsylvania is one of the key battleground states in the election and which candidate wins the Keystone State could play a major role in winning the presidency.

Harris hosts rally and concert at Carrie's Blast Furnaces

The Vice President's rally will take place along the Monongahela River at Carrie's Blast Furnaces starting at 5 p.m. tonight.

Special musical guests Katy Perry, Andra Day and D-Nice will all perform and make appearances at the gathering.

Preparations are underway for a Get Out The Vote concert and rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and Carrie Blast Furnaces along the Monongahela River. Steve Willing, KDKA photojournalist

Initial plans called for a rally and concert at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh, but those plans were changed over the weekend.

KDKA-TV sources say the location was changed for security reasons.

Trump holds rally at PPG Paints Arena

The former president's rally at PPG Paints Arena will take place around the same time as the Harris event at Carrie Furnaces.

The doors to PPG Paints Arena will open at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Supporters of former President Trump lined up outside PPG Paints Arena on Monday. Steve Willing, KDKA photojournalist

Trump's remarks are expected to begin around 6 p.m. tonight.

Schedules of city and county workers impacted by presidential rallies

Due to campaign rallies, non-essential employees who work for Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh may leave work at noon.

The city and county are also asking all people and businesses to avoid unnecessary travel in and around downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced it will dedicate a half day Monday due to large crowds and road closures that will impact the city.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said its non-essential employees would be furloughed at noon and the downtown service center would close at noon. Customer service representatives will be available during normal hours working from home and all bus, light rail and Mon Incline routes will operate as normal.

More from CBS News

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/kamala-harris-donald-trump-pittsburgh-pennsylvania-election-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos