Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva amid Canadian dispute









YEARS |

Updated: 05 November 2024 00:56 EAST

New Delhi [India]November 5 (ANI): Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva has strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, calling it “absolute truth and common sense” .

Sachdeva further emphasized that events in Canada constitute an internal concern for the nation and highlighted the failures and ineffectiveness of Canadian intelligence services, local police and political will to address the challenges facing the country .

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, “What Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying is the absolute truth and common sense. It seems there is something rotten in the state of Canada. Nothing to do with India, but what is happening in Canada should be a concern for the Government of Canada and for the people of Canada…”

He added: “The events in Canada indicate some kind of failures, inefficiencies of Canadian intelligence, local police and a political will to resolve the challenges facing the country… Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not comment not routine questions, so if If so, it means India takes this issue seriously. What is happening in Canada is worrying for any democracy.

Meanwhile, Vidya Bhushan Soni, former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, also expressed strong support for PM Modi's tweet and said that this statement by the Prime Minister should have been made much earlier.



Talking to ANI, Soni said, “This statement by the Prime Minister should have come much earlier. The Indian government has been patient, but there is a limit to patience.”

He added: “What happened at the Hindu temple is inexplicable. The responses from the agencies concerned are appalling.”

Notably, following the attacks on the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said the “cowardly attempts at intimidation” by Indian diplomats were appalling and that New Delhi would expects Canadian authorities to guarantee justice and respect the rule of law.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect this May the Canadian government ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Prime Minister Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi's strong statement came hours after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned acts of violence by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario. “We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect those who engage in violence to be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security security of Indian nationals in Canada,” MEA said. said spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media questions regarding the violence in Brampton.

“The efforts of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence,” he added.

India has repeatedly expressed its deep concern over extremism, culture of violence and anti-Indian activities in Canada and demanded action against such activities.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first statement since the Canada-related controversy began. Sources said this reflects Prime Minister Modi standing up for Indians across the world. An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, witnessed a “violent disturbance”. ” Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in Canada and abroad. Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it “totally unacceptable.”

Canadian MP Chandra Arya also condemned the temple attack and said a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistan extremists, highlighting the rise of violent and brazen extremism in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists.

Stressing the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau said every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

“The acts of violence committed today at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for responding quickly to protect the community and investigate this incident,” he said. said on X.

This recent attack joins a series of similar incidents documented in recent years, highlighting a worrying trend of religious intolerance.

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated sharply after Canadian leaders made allegations without providing evidence of an assassination on their soil. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/what-pm-modi-is-saying-is-absolute-truth-foreign-affairs-expert-robinder-sachdeva-amid-canada-row20241105005604 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos