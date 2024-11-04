Danish director Aslam confirms new project with Imran Khan





Danish director Aslam, who is gearing up for the release of his latest film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, has confirmed his collaboration with actor Imran Khan on an upcoming project.

Speculation had already swirled that Imran was working on a streaming title with Danish. The two previously teamed up for the 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, and now Danish has confirmed that they are developing a new story together. However, he refrained from revealing further details, explaining that the process was still in its early stages. He also expressed his dislike of the term comeback, often used to describe an actor's return to the screen.

Yes, I am working with Imran on a project, that's true, Danish told IANS. But it's too early to share details. We're excited about the story and the concept, but that's all I can say for now. I will be able to provide more details as the project progresses.

The Danes also discussed Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, his upcoming romantic comedy starring Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Kubbra Sait in lead roles. He described the film as a new take on the romantic comedy genre, blending romance and a coming-of-age storyline.

This film is a romantic comedy in a coming-of-age story, Danish said. I think romantic comedies need to evolve with the times. With genres like action or drama, stories can often transcend eras without much change. But romantic comedies are more sensitive to their times. Watch a romantic comedy from even 20 years ago, and it's clear how certain elements were specific to that period and might even seem outdated or problematic.

He explained: “The language and themes of romantic comedies require constant updating. For example, during lockdown my wife re-watched Friends, and although it was one of her favorites growing up, some episodes now seem outdated. There are jokes and moments that wouldn't work today.

Produced by Baweja Studios, Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is set to premiere on JioCinema on November 6.

