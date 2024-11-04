Is Trump really a fascist and why does the answer matter? | Donald Trump





As Democratic strategists question whether their offensive ads calling Donald Trump a fascist were effective, experts and academics told the Guardian that his campaign and the Republican Party he leads today have obvious autocratic sympathies and political qualities that are firmly in line with fascist movements historically. .

Overall, any Trump victory this week and his return to the White House for a second presidential term pose a clear threat to American democracy, they added.

There couldn't be a clearer example of a fascist social and political movement poised to take power, said Jason Stanley, a philosophy professor at Yale whose new book, Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future, examines the global fascist playbook through the lens of America and beyond.

Stanley continues: Trump and those behind him have already promised to replace government at every level with loyalists. [LGBTQ+] citizens, especially trans citizens and their families, will have to leave the country. Political opponents will be targeted in different ways, ranging from financial sanctions to prison.

Even Trump's longest-serving White House chief of staff, John Kelly, placed his former boss under the blanket definition of a fascist, the same political category as infamous Axis leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Kamala Harris openly agreed with this assessment.

Dr Brian Hughes, associate director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University, said Trump had been accused for years of emulating the rise to power of Hitler and Mussolini , for good reasons.

I think it's important to remember that fascism is not binary. Fascism is a process, Hughes said in an interview with the Guardian. Since the very beginning of the Trump campaign in 2015, there has been a lot of denial and a lot of whistling in the graveyard, but the symptoms keep piling up.

Early in his administration, Hughes pointed out, Trump instituted the Muslim ban and described Latin American immigration as a kind of infestation, all classic fascist attacks on an enemy within, a group that can be targeted and scapegoated for all societal problems.

Then came the strongman tactic of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a cause still championed by many of Trump's acolytes who see him as an imaginary fascist, as Hughes puts it.

Today, we finally declared political goals of targeting political enemies, not only through law, but also through violence and myriad other examples of plans to rule d “a way that reflects 20th century fascism,” he said.

Hitler and Mussolini similarly practiced the classic performance of shouting and waving at rallies, threatening their enemies as they rose to power. Trump's extemporaneous speaking style, today and in previous campaigns, has become synonymous with this kind of machismo and throwbacks to the 1930s.

Even while in office, Trump set the stage for his comeback and laid the foundation for what Stanley sees as a future infallible fascist state.

The courts will be replaced by loyalists, as has already been seen with the US Supreme Court, he said, referring to the three ultra-conservative justices already installed by Trump when he was in office. In Nazi Germany, government officials at all levels, legal and bureaucratic, were required to declare strict allegiance to the party.

Since those Trump appointments, the nation's highest court has issued historic rulings overturning abortion rights and granting regal powers to the presidency, almost akin to those of the Third Reich or Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled his country until 1975.

Critics say LGBTQ+ rights are next on the list of issues to be addressed by the courts, if Trump returns to power. Notably, the fascist governments of Hitler and Mussolini banned homosexuals, Roma and Jews, disappearing those they considered political undesirables in a series of massacres or imprisonments that led to their so-called final solution and the Holocaust.

But the first step in a possible Trump fascist state, as Stanley told the Guardian, will involve solidifying the authority of a single party, much like how Hungary's Viktor Orbn (often referred to as a neo- fascist) eviscerated any semblance of opposition. in the former eastern country.

If Trump wins, Stanley said, America will now be a one-party state, predicting that JD Vance or perhaps Donald Trump Jr will then replace Trump in the cult of personality as he ages or dies.

There will be no more meaningful federal elections, he added.

Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), has been a leading critic, analyst and academic authority on the American far right for decades and has said she fears the climate current politics does not turn into fascism.

Beirich drew attention to how nationalist flirtations and pro-nativist periods in the 19th and 20th centuries already gave rise to organizations like the Ku Klux Klan, as well as eugenics and terrorist repression of Black people throughout the country at various times, until the civil rights movement established legal equalities.

There was also a movement in support of the Nazi government, with groups like the American Bund before World War II, Beirich said, referring to a pro-Hitler, German-American political organization founded in 1936 that openly promoted the Nazism.

In 1939, just months before the invasion of Poland, the Bund held a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. Many critics compared the rally to Trump's own campaign rally at the famous arena last weekend. During the love fest, as the Republican candidate called it, speakers made several racist statements, including a joke that the entire island of Puerto Rico was trash.

So my takeaway is that anti-immigration sentiment and race science, which is embraced by our growing white supremacist movements, has an American pedigree, Beirich said. It is worrying that we could enter a new phase that would revive this vile history.

Beirich has for years exposed the inner workings of several American neo-Nazi groups and says these types of groups see the current political climate as an opportunity.

The far right is certainly in a more powerful position today than it has been in decades, she said, describing extremists who are desperately afraid of the racist Great Replacement theory once promoted by Tucker Carlson on Fox News before his dismissal.

Beirich said that no matter what happens on Election Day, these growing and powerful far-right movements will not go away.

They will form a cohesive political force for years to come, especially as demographic change inevitably transforms this country from a white majority to a non-existent ethnic majority, she continued.

Many of the neo-Nazi terrorist groups that emerged recently in America and were followed by Beirich were also admirers of the past. Members of the Atomwaffen Division were known to revere the Third Reich and Mussolini, making a point of collecting artifacts from that era.

Francesco Marone, an assistant professor at the University of Teramo and researcher at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, whose own country gave birth to fascism, is less worried or convinced that Trump is a fascist, but rather that his actions aggressive threats threaten a broader threat. Western political cohesion.

On the other hand, experts can identify partial similarities between Trump and Mussolini and fascist tendencies, such as a charismatic personality, capable of promoting a cult of personality, emphasis on an alleged deep decadence and humiliation of the country, racist and macho . attitudes, authoritarian tendencies (but to different degrees), ultranationalism, propensity to demonize the political opponent, he said in an electronic message.

Marone says Trump is a rampant figure present around the world and is not quite a fascist by definition per se.

These general traits are shared by radical right leaders active in other Western liberal democracies, he said. Certainly, the growth of an illiberal radical right seems to be a problem internationally in our time.

