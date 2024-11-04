12 Reactions to Kemi Badenoch Saying Partygate Was 'Exaggerated'





Newly elected Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has been criticized for saying the entire fallout from Partygate was “exaggerated.” During an interview on the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Badenoch also praised Boris Johnson as the “great Prime Minister” who ultimately resigned as Prime Minister in 2022 following a series of scandals, including Partygate. I thought Boris Johnson was a great Prime Minister, but there were serious issues that weren't resolved and I think during that term the public thought we weren't speaking up for them or looking out for them , we were there for ourselves. ” Badenoch said. “Some of those things I think were perception issues, a lot of the things that happened around Partygate were not the reason I resigned.” The Conservative leader also said the public should not have been fined by the government during lockdown for carrying out “everyday activities”. She added: “I thought it was [Partygate] was exaggerated. We should not have created fixed penalty notices, for example. This meant that we were not living up to our principles. » Labor has since responded and said Badenoch's comments added insult to injury for families across Britain who followed the rules, missing the deaths of loved ones and family funerals, while his colleagues were celebrating in Downing Street. People on social media were also unimpressed with Badenoch's comments on Partygate, with reactions ranging from anger to parody posts as well as heartfelt personal stories from people who tragically lost loved ones to of the Covid pandemic. Presenter Carol Vorderman didn't hold back, calling Badenoch “the most arrogant conservative today.” Badenoch defeated Robert Jenrick in the Conservative Party leadership race on November 2, winning 53,806 votes to Jenrick's 41,388. “Our party is essential to the success of our country,” Badenoch said during his victory speech, criticizing mistakes made by his predecessors. “But to be heard, we have to be honest, honest that we have made mistakes, honest that we have let standards slip. “Now is the time to tell the truth, stand up for our principles, plan for our future, rethink our politics and thinking, and give our party and our country the fresh start they deserve. She concluded: “It's time to get down to business. It's time to renew ourselves.” How to Join Indy100's Free WhatsApp Channel Register to our free weekly newsletter indy100 Express yourself in our media democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help move this article up the indy100 rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/politics/kemi-badenoch-partygate-overblown-reaction

