New president says North Bali airport will make island new Hong Kong

North Bali Airport is back on orders from the President.

Just last week, top tourism officials in Bali spoke to reporters to suggest the development was not an urgent project and should be shelved.

Yet during a visit to the province this weekend, President Prabowo Subianto not only reiterated his election promise to make the long-standing plan a reality, but also that the development would see Bali become the new Hong Kong or Singapore of the region.

The dialogue regarding the North Bali airport has been making headlines for almost a decade now. Few topics generate as intense a debate as the North Bali Airport project, perhaps second only to traffic congestion and the rate of international investment in Bali's small coastal communities.

The project was officially abandoned and removed from the list of national strategic projects by Joko Widodo at the end of 2022.

The entire project was rejected once again by the leaders of the PDI-P, a former president of Indonesia, Megawatt Soekarnoputri, in 2023 with the strongest of no, citing concerns for the communities that reside in the region of Buleleng regency in northwest Bali. where development would take place.

During his presidential election campaign, Prabowo Subianto passionately pledged to the people of Buleleng Regency that if elected, he would finally see the project come to fruition. Two of the project's main stumbling blocks so far have been land acquisition and securing sufficient financing for the multi-billion rupee development.

On Sunday, November 3, the new president visited the city of Denpasar, his first official visit to the province since his inauguration.

He was quick to follow through on his campaign promises and noted that the development of a second airport in Bali could help reduce traffic congestion and improve the quality of service at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in providing more runway space on the island.

President Subianto explained: “North Bali Airport, as I said I am committed, I want to build North Bali International Airport. »

He continued: “We will make Bali the new Singapore, the new Hong Kong, where we will be the center of this region. »

He called on regional leaders in Bali to dare to think big and consider that nothing is impossible.

President Subianto added: “Indonesia must be prosperous, and Indonesia must be prosperous and just; All Indonesians should enjoy prosperity, not just a few people, okay?

In response to President Subianto's statements, Bali Tourism Board head Tjok Bagus Pemayun told reporters that the project could help distribute tourism more evenly across the province, although it be cautious about the prospect of launching the project and running again in the immediate future.

He told reporters: “Of course with this development access will be divided. Perhaps foreign tourists will arrive there; domestic tourists will land at Ngurah Rai Airport; all this needs to be studied in more detail.

Pemayun, however, noted that the development of a second airport would help ease traffic congestion in the south-central part of the island as the Ngurah Rai Airport directs traffic directly to Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Canggu and Seseh on the island. West, Nusa Dua and Sanur. to the east, Uluwatu, Kutuh and Ungasan to the south, and Ubud to the north.

When Pemayun was asked about the overall impact of a second airport on Bali, Pemayun said he was positive about its ability to redistribute the concentration of tourists across the island.

He shared: “Of course, tourists are looking for more accessibility… what is clear is that the airport would have a multiplier effect. »

Initial plans suggest the North Bali Airport would have the capacity to serve 32 million passengers per year.

Pemayun concluded that the development of the North Bali Airport would help prevent overtourism in the south of the island and reduce traffic congestion in major resort areas.

He concluded: “Roads can no longer be widened and vehicles continue to increase with the number of tourist visits. »