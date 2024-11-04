Politics
New president says North Bali airport will make island new Hong Kong
Share the article
North Bali Airport is back on orders from the President.
Just last week, top tourism officials in Bali spoke to reporters to suggest the development was not an urgent project and should be shelved.
Yet during a visit to the province this weekend, President Prabowo Subianto not only reiterated his election promise to make the long-standing plan a reality, but also that the development would see Bali become the new Hong Kong or Singapore of the region.
The dialogue regarding the North Bali airport has been making headlines for almost a decade now. Few topics generate as intense a debate as the North Bali Airport project, perhaps second only to traffic congestion and the rate of international investment in Bali's small coastal communities.
The project was officially abandoned and removed from the list of national strategic projects by Joko Widodo at the end of 2022.
The entire project was rejected once again by the leaders of the PDI-P, a former president of Indonesia, Megawatt Soekarnoputri, in 2023 with the strongest of no, citing concerns for the communities that reside in the region of Buleleng regency in northwest Bali. where development would take place.
During his presidential election campaign, Prabowo Subianto passionately pledged to the people of Buleleng Regency that if elected, he would finally see the project come to fruition. Two of the project's main stumbling blocks so far have been land acquisition and securing sufficient financing for the multi-billion rupee development.
On Sunday, November 3, the new president visited the city of Denpasar, his first official visit to the province since his inauguration.
He was quick to follow through on his campaign promises and noted that the development of a second airport in Bali could help reduce traffic congestion and improve the quality of service at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in providing more runway space on the island.
President Subianto explained: “North Bali Airport, as I said I am committed, I want to build North Bali International Airport. »
@faizalmaulana_22 One of the most beautiful places to land 😍🛬 #Bali ♬ Landing in Bali – Faizal Maulana
He continued: “We will make Bali the new Singapore, the new Hong Kong, where we will be the center of this region. »
He called on regional leaders in Bali to dare to think big and consider that nothing is impossible.
President Subianto added: “Indonesia must be prosperous, and Indonesia must be prosperous and just; All Indonesians should enjoy prosperity, not just a few people, okay?
In response to President Subianto's statements, Bali Tourism Board head Tjok Bagus Pemayun told reporters that the project could help distribute tourism more evenly across the province, although it be cautious about the prospect of launching the project and running again in the immediate future.
He told reporters: “Of course with this development access will be divided. Perhaps foreign tourists will arrive there; domestic tourists will land at Ngurah Rai Airport; all this needs to be studied in more detail.
Pemayun, however, noted that the development of a second airport would help ease traffic congestion in the south-central part of the island as the Ngurah Rai Airport directs traffic directly to Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Canggu and Seseh on the island. West, Nusa Dua and Sanur. to the east, Uluwatu, Kutuh and Ungasan to the south, and Ubud to the north.
When Pemayun was asked about the overall impact of a second airport on Bali, Pemayun said he was positive about its ability to redistribute the concentration of tourists across the island.
He shared: “Of course, tourists are looking for more accessibility… what is clear is that the airport would have a multiplier effect. »
Initial plans suggest the North Bali Airport would have the capacity to serve 32 million passengers per year.
Pemayun concluded that the development of the North Bali Airport would help prevent overtourism in the south of the island and reduce traffic congestion in major resort areas.
He concluded: “Roads can no longer be widened and vehicles continue to increase with the number of tourist visits. »
|
Sources
2/ https://thebalisun.com/new-president-says-north-bali-airport-will-make-island-new-hong-kong/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdoan in Kyrgyzstan for Turkish States Summit
- How does voting work in American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Helping women survive ADHD, autism, and hormonal health
- Thousands of people to attend annual bonfire event in East Sussex
- This is Jokowi's message to candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Surakarta Respati-Astrid
- Win the Cisco Richardson Corporate Challenge
- Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. Who wins the Swing States?
- Alex de Minaur in the heat of battle in Turin, Mover of the Week | ATP tour
- The Democratic strategist is “worried” on the eve of the election
- South Sumatra gubernatorial candidate Herman Deru meets Jokowi solo and receives this message
- USC forces QB Julian Lewis to visit IU
- United States and Republic of Korea reach interim agreement on nuclear cooperation